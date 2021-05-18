HP sees 27% increase in fatalities in a week

With 439 people succumbing to the virus in the last week, Himachal Pradesh registered a 27% increase in fatalities against 346 Covid-induced deaths reported in the second week of May.

The state had clocked an all-time high of 70 deaths on May 16. Since the outbreak, the virus has claimed 2,311 people in the state. Himachal has a fatality rate of 1.44%, which is higher than the national average of 1.1%.

Kangra is leading the charts in both infections and deaths. With 150 deaths, the most populous district logged an average 21 deaths a day over the week. It has recorded 662 deaths and has a fatality rate of 1.89%. Shimla has registered 463 fatalities since the outbreak and 63 in the past week alone. Mandi’s death count has reached 265, of which 48 took place in the last seven days. Similarly, Solan’s total count is 199, of which 46 succumbed between May 10 and 16.

Kangra, Shimla, Mandi, Solan account for 60% of cases

The hill state also registered a 9% rise in new infections over the past week with a total of 1,60,240 positive cases recorded till Sunday. Health department data shows the state recorded 28,817 cases over the last one week compared to 46,432 cases recorded in the preceding week.

Kangra alone accounts for 20% of the total caseload. The four worst-hit districts of Kangra, Shimla, Mandi and Solan share 60% of the cases. The four districts have recorded a cumulative 96,399 cases to date since the outbreak. Kangra recorded 8,686 new cases in a week, 17% more than the previous week’s tally of 7,410 infections. Mandi recorded 3,471 new cases, Solan 2,624 and Shimla 2,418.

60% increase in recoveries

With the rise in cases, the number of recoveries has also gone up. As many as 23,945 people recuperated in last week compared to 14,897 recoveries during the second week of the month—a rise of about 60%.

May 16 saw highest single day recoveries at 4,974. Among the districts, Kangra has clocked highest recoveries of 22,706 followed by Mandi (17,748), Shimla (16,965) and Solan (15,343). The recovery rate has climbed up slightly to 75.5% compared to 73.8% in the preceding week.