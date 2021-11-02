HPAU to make use of new-age tech to solve challenges in farm sector: V-C

Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University (HPAU), Palampur, will use new-age digital technology to serve farmers effectively, vice-chancellor Prof HK Chaudhary said on Monday while speaking at the 44th Foundation Day event of the varsity.

Prof Chaudhary said the HPAU was facing a staff crunch and with the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP), many more challenges are likely to emerge which would be dealt with the use of technology and improved staff strength.

“Besides recruiting 40 new faculty members, various non-teaching posts will be filled in the all-India coordinated research projects soon,” he said.

The V-C said the university has initiated steps to involve Ph.D scholars and research associates in academic programmes with remuneration. He said more than 200 research projects worth ₹212 crore have been submitted to various funding agencies.

Prof Chaudhary said to promote the use of sustainable energy, more than 60% of the rooftop area at the campus has been covered under solar power system while work was underway for e-office and clean and green campus.

A students’ centre with all requisite facilities will also be made functional soon.

The V-C said that to mark the Golden Jubilee of Himachal’s statehood, the university has envisaged 51 programmes. In the next one year, a conference of 75 agricultural ambassadors (Krishi Doots) and state-level farm women fair will be held.

He said scientists will accelerate work on crop diversification, integrated farming, getting geographical indicators for traditional Himalayan crops and enhance research on rich animal genetic resources in tribal areas.

He said that HPAU was also working sex-sorted artificial insemination which would help solve the problem of stray cattle.

Chief guest Tej Partap, vice-chancellor, GB Pant University of Agriculture & Technology, Uttrakhand, elaborated on the needs and main elements of NEP. “The country has expanded exponentially in terms of students and institutions but the quality of education has suffered,” he said.

Pratap said there were plenty of jobs but not enough competent human resources. He said that social, economic and technological changes are taking place at a faster pace. “Students are to be prepared for new kind of challenges with critical thinking, communication skills and creativity,” he said.

Mandeep Sharma, dean, Dr GC Negi College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences; DK Vatsa, Director of Research and various university officers were present on the occasion.