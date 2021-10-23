Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HP bypolls | Scams are developmental works for Congress, says CM Jai Ram Thakur
chandigarh news

HP bypolls | Scams are developmental works for Congress, says CM Jai Ram Thakur

Ahead of the HP bypolls, CM Jai Ram Thakur jibed the Congress over scams that were allegedly unearthed during their tenure, he also listed the BJP’s achievements
With the HP bypolls around the corner, CM Jai Ram Thakur says inflation had been caused due to the Congress. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 23, 2021 02:39 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla

Training his guns at the Congress ahead of the Himachal bypolls, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said leaders of the Grand Old Party consider scams and corruption as legit work, and do not count providing free gas connections or medical treatment to the poor, as done by the BJP government, as welfare work.

Speaking at the Rampur assembly segment of Shimla district, which falls in the Mandi parliamentary constituency, he said, “The Congress cannot come to terms with the fact that the BJP has fielded an ex-serviceman and a war veteran from Mandi. Congress leaders call the Kargil a small conflict and say army personnel should not be in politics. However, we need people who will work with honesty and integrity and who better than a soldier?”

Campaigning for Brigadier Khushal Thakur, who has been pitted against former MP Pratibha Singh, he said, “Our government has made a provision to provide pension to over four lakh elderly people and has provided free gas connections and stoves. Lakhs of people are being given free treatment under the Himcare Scheme. However, for the Congress only scams fall in the category of developmental work.”

RELATED STORIES

On the issue of inflation, he turned the tables on the Congress, saying, “The Opposition claims that whatever development has taken place in the state is because to them and so they must also accept that they were also responsible for inflation. They ruled the state for over five decades. What did they do to control inflation and unemployment?”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP