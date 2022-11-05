HP elections | CM Jai Ram takes a jibe at Sukhwinder Sukhu in Nadaun, Anurag castigates Congress

With less than a week left for the polling in Himachal Pradesh for the assembly elections allegations and counter-allegations are flying thick and fast. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur took a swipe at Congress leaders saying the party had too many claimants for the chief minister

“Every second leader in the party is projecting itself as the chief ministerial candidate,” Thakur said while addressing an election rally in Nadaun- from where Congress campaign committee head Sukhwinder Singh Thakur is contesting elections.

“Congress has a chief ministerial candidate in every district, “ Thakur took a jibe at the main opposition party.

He made a veiled attack on the Sukhu and said that he was projecting himself as the future chief minister of the state. “The MLA talks highly about carrying development in his constituency. The MLA doesn’t even live here. He doesn’t like living with the people of his constituency. I am not in habit of speaking against anyone; it is not my nature but it becomes my political compulsion. Some people don’t sleep well until they abuse someone or spread lies. These are Congress leaders who have nothing to say,” he said adding that Congress leader from Nadaun is constantly lying that development has not taken place in the last five years.

“I want to tell them that leave the entire state if you come to your assembly constituency (Naudan), you will see how much development has happened during our tenure which has touched the lives of all constituents,” he said.

BJP pro development: Anurag

Meanwhile, Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur while addressing media in Hamirpur castigated the previous congress governments.

Anurag said, “There was no big university, no medical college, no big hospital in Hamirpur parliamentary constituency. And the facilities of rail were also negligible.”

Counting the achievements of the BJP government, the Union Minister said that we did the work of building the country’s largest hospital and medical institute -- AIIMS-Bilaspur. ‘We are building a PGI hospital in Una. A 300-bed hospital was built in Hamirpur. “The Central University which was promised, earlier, we got it approved, 280 crores was to be spent but now ₹550 crores have been received for that Central University,” he said.

