HPMC procures 32,454 MT apples under MIS: Negi

Horticulture minister Jagat Singh Negi said that HP Horticultural Produce Marketing & Processing Corporation (HPMC) has procured 32,454 MT apples to date under the Market Intervention Scheme 2023. Despite the disaster caused by the heavy rainfall in the state, the HPMC has managed to lift the entire quantity of apples procured under the scheme. Horticulture minister Jagat Singh Negi said that HP Horticultural Produce Marketing & Processing Corporation (HPMC) has procured 32,454 MT apples to date under the Market Intervention Scheme 2023. Despite the disaster caused by the heavy rainfall in the state, the HPMC has managed to lift the entire quantity of apples procured under the scheme. (HT File)

The HPMC produced a record 1,288 MT apple juice concentrate at its three fruit processing plants at Parala, Parwanoo and Jarol (Mandi) during the current apple season. Negi presided over the 213th meeting of the Board of Directors of the HPMC that was held here today.

The minister formally launched the new web portal of HPMC Ltd. All the services of HPMC such as booking of CA/cold stores, market intervention scheme (MIS) and sale of horticulture inputs have been made online through the web portal

He informed that the trial and commissioning of the newly established HPMC fruit processing plant Parala was successfully conducted during the current apple season. The HPMC will be producing apple juice concentrate, pectin, ready to serve juices and drinks, fruit wines and apple cider vinegar at the facility.

The HPMC has recorded the highest turnover of ₹120 crore during the last financial year 2022-23. The rates of apple juice concentrate produced during the current apple season were also decided during the meeting. The HPMC has decided to change the packaging designs of all the HPMC products in a phased manner.

The BoD decided to provide a wide range of best quality horticulture inputs to apple growers at reasonable prices. HPMC has also decided to provide only universal cartons to the apple growers during the next apple season and discontinue the sales of telescopic cartons. It was decided to continue the apple trading activities in APMC market yards Parala, Solan and Parwanoo during the next year.

