HPPCL functioning: ACS report points to ‘irregularities’, suggests probe by expert agency

Pointing out “irregularities” in the working of HPPCL management, the fact-finding report of additional chief secretary (ACS, home) Onkar Chand Sharma had suggested investigations by “expert” agency. ACS, citing statement of HPPCL senior manager (electrical), had pointed out that accused director Desh Raj and managing director Harikesh Meena had pressurised Vimal Negi “to enhance the revenue projection” of the project. (File)

Sharma was entrusted with fact finding inquiry following death of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) chief engineer-cum-general manager Vimal Negi, whose body was recovered from Bhakra Dam in Bilaspur on March 18 after he went missing on March 10.

“.....issues are required to be looked into, and necessary inquiry may be initiated in the matter by the expert agency in the interest of financial health of the management of HPPCL, so that, in future, such instances may not recur and hard earned money of the tax payers may not get wasted,” said the report of ACS Sharma that was submitted to the government on April 8.

ACS, citing statement of HPPCL senior manager (electrical), had pointed out that accused director Desh Raj and managing director Harikesh Meena had pressurised Vimal Negi “to enhance the revenue projection” of the project. ACS in his report said, “This is also a matter of deep investigation as to what was the modus operandi on the part of director Desh Raj and managing director Harikesh Meena, to enhance the alleged revenue projection.”

The HPPCL senior manager (electrical), in his statement during inquiry had alleged: “Desh Raj (now accused of abetment to suicide) had pressurised Negi on March 7, 2025, to raise the revenue projection of Pekhubella Solar Power Project at ₹25 crore instead of ₹19 crore for the purpose of status note to be presented in the Vidhan Sabha session.”

The report also refers to audit objection made by the Himachal Pradesh Principal Accountant General (Audit) that had categorically observed: “The management failed to protect its interest and made payment to the contractor without finalisation of extension of time and levying liquidated damages which was proposed for ₹12.73 crore.”

The report said, “This early release of payment without levying of liquidated damages tantamount to undue favour to the contractor to the tune of ₹12.73 crore. I am of the considered view that there seems to be something wrong at the bottom and it is a matter of further investigation by the expert agency as to what was the personal interest of the officers to extend undue favour to the firm i.e. M/S Prozeal Pvt. Limited, Pekhubella Solar Power Project.”

The report also mentions “multiple instances” where undue benefit was extended to contractor of Pekhubella Solar Power Project, including the fact that performance security was not submitted by this firm within 28 days of issuance of letter of acceptance (LOA). Even though the same was accepted after lapse of 28 days, however, no action was taken against the said contractor.

DPR work given to single agency: Report

The report pointed out that detailed project report (DPRs) work was given to a single agency.

The report mentioned that the record also reveals that for the formation of DPRs of solar power projects at various places, letters were written to Gujarat Energy Research and Management Institute (GERMI), Gujarat, NIT, Hamirpur and Himachal Consultancy Organization Ltd (HIMCON). A letter in this regard reveals that they were asked to submit their quotations and it was stated that work was to be completed within 15 days. NIT, Hamirpur did not respond while HIMCON stated that it is not possible to complete DPRs in 15 days where GERMI responded with quotation. “However, it is surprising here that what was the rush to get the DPRs work done only in 15 days. Moreover, for a work of ₹35 Lakhs, rules of HPPCL prescribes that open tenders were required to be floated so that competitive rates could be obtained. However, same was not followed and work was directly awarded to GERMI. It is further a matter of record that this matter was placed before BoDs later and their ex-post facto approval was obtained,” mentioned the report.