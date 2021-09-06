HPSEBL looking into restoring lone power project at Bara Bhangal

The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd is looking into repairing the remote Bara Bhangal power project in Kangra district so that the power supply to the village may be restored, officials said on Sunday.

Additional chief secretary and board chairperson RD Dhiman said a team had visited the Bara-Bhangal village on Sunday, taking a gruelling trek from Holi Naya Gran village of Chamba to reach Bara Bhangal.

“The team explored the possibility of repairing a power project installed at the Bara Bhangal besides celebrating the HPSEBL foundation day at the village. The team was led by HPSEBL joint director Anurag Parashar and comprised electrical and civil engineer of the board, doctors, teachers, pradhan of Bara Bhangal panchayat and porters,” said Dhiman.

Dhiman said chief minister Jai Ram Thakur was aware of the problems being faced by the people of Bara Bhangal village and has directed that the best possible facilities be provided.

The newly appointed managing director of HPSEBL Pankaj Dadwal said the team will submit a report regarding possibilities of restore the power project soon and same would be forwarded to the government.

The village, with a population of around 700 persons, is accessible through a 70-km arduous trek. It takes two to three days to reach Bara Banghal on foot, either from Bir in Kangra or from Naya Gran in Bharmour subdivision of Chamba. The only 40 Kilo Watt (KW) hydropower project commissioned by in 2004 to provide power supply to the village has been lying defunct for more than a decade.