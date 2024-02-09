HPSSC exams: Cabinet nod to constitution of sub-committee

The state cabinet on Friday approved the governor’s address for the budget session of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha starting from February 14. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presided over the meeting. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the cabinet meeting in Shimla on Friday. (HT photo)

The cabinet gave its nod to constitute a cabinet sub-committee under the chairmanship of deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri to examine the legal aspects of the results held up on account of the police inquiry of the disbanded Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), Hamirpur.

Industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi, PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh, and ayush minister Yadvinder Goma will be the members of this cabinet sub-committee.

It also constituted a cabinet sub-committee under the chairmanship of revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi to review the revenue land allotted to different departments along with the land which has been leased out and is unutilised for a long.

Rural development minister Anirudh Singh, PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh, and town and country planning minister Rajesh Dharmani will be the members of this cabinet sub-committee.

It also decided to constitute a cabinet sub-committee under the chairmanship of rural development minister Anirudh Singh to review the unutilised vacant buildings of various departments. Town and country planning minister Rajesh Dharmani and ayush minister Yadvinder Goma will be its members.

It accorded approval to open a sub-divisional office (civil) at Baddi in Solan district, to open block development offices at Patta in Solan, and at Palampur in Kangra.

Approval was given by the cabinet to fill up five posts of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services by direct recruitment based on the HPAS combined competitive examination.

The cabinet gave its nod to fill up nine posts of tehsildar and 19 posts of naib tehsildar in the revenue department.

The cabinet decided to create a new patwar circle at Jharmajri in Baddi along with the creation of requisite posts.

It decided to fill up seven posts of different categories in the planning department through direct recruitment and fill up six posts of different categories for assistant tourism development offices at Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, for smooth functioning of these offices. A decision was taken to fill up four posts of district child protection officers under the Mission Vatsalya Scheme.