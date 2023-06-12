Six months on, lakhs of candidates staring at uncertain future still

{HPSSC paper leak} HT Image

Six months ago, Ravi Kumar (name changed), a resident of Hamirpur district, was in high spirits when he cracked the drawing teacher exam conducted by Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), Hamirpur.

Given his good score, Kumar was sure of landing a job. Fast forward to this day, he is equal parts stressed and disappointed, starting at an uncertain future.

The paper leak racket busted in HPSSC, however, jeopardised his future as he has crossed the upper age limit of 45 years for a government job. He does not know whether the final result will be declared or the exam be held afresh. Whether he will get an age relaxation in the latter case also remains anyone’s guess.

“There are many like me who have crossed the upper age limit or are on the threshold. Young people would get another chance, not us,” he said, alleging that the government has failed to keep its promise to declare the result at earliest despite them having met the chief minister (CM) several times.

The paper leak that was exposed in December last year has affected lakhs of candidates who appeared in 42 exams for recruitment in government departments. Most of them share Ravi’s concerns.

Three days later the Congress government led by newly-appointed CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu suspended the HPSSC, which was later disbanded, the state vigilance bureau launched a probe into the leak.

Of the 42 exams, about 16 were under the scanner and the government said results of the rest will be declared at earliest as the pending process was handed over to Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC), Shimla.

Candidates, however, continue to await the results, with CM Sukhu’s May 11 promise of results being declared within a week also falling flat.

A month has passed and results of only one out of 26 exams, in which no irregularities were found, could be declared.

HPPSC (the state had transferred work of HPSSC to the HPPSC) chairperson Rameshwar Thakur said the delay was not on their part, saying, “We were provided records of seven postcodes for declaration of exam results, but after scrutiny of related documents we found discrepancies in six of them.”

The result for the remaining exam was declared on June 3.

“The rest have discrepancies and few have court cases pending. HPPSC is analysing the files and taking legal opinion where required,” he added.

The vigilance department had unearthed the paper leak on December 23, 2022 after a candidate filed a complaint of miscreants offering him a question paper of JOA (IT) exam in lieu of money. The exam was slated for December 25.

Subsequent probe exposed a bigger racket allegedly being run by a woman HPSSC officer, Uma Azad, and her sons. Later, the secretary of erstwhile HPSSC was also booked. So far, the vigilance bureau has filed seven first information reports (FIR) in the case and investigations are still underway.

Meanwhile, in a fresh statement last week CM Sukhu reiterated that the efforts were being made to declare the results at earliest. “The government is taking serious steps to bring transparency and take care of the interests of honest and eligible candidates.”

“If any exam is cancelled the candidates will also be given age-limit relaxation,” he had added.

