HSGMC polls: Only Keshdhari, Sabat Surat Sikhs to have voting rights

The president of the ad hoc committee of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), Bhupinder Singh Assandh, on Thursday, said the state government has accepted the proposal of the HSGMC and now only Keshdhari and Sabat Surat Sikhs (complete by appearance), who have faith in Guru Granth Sahib and are followers of all 10 Sikh gurus, will have the voting rights in the upcoming elections of the Sikh body in Haryana.

“The chief minister has accepted our demand and now the fresh voting forms with a special mention that the followers of Guru Granth Sahib, Sikh gurus and who also fulfil other basic conditions of Sikhism will be eligible for voting rights,” said Singh.

“The decision was taken following the reports that deredars (people who have faith in other sects) are also applying for voting rights in HSGMC elections. But now the followers of the other gurus and sects will not have voting rights and fresh forms to create votes as per the new conditions will be printed and circulated in the next couple of weeks,” he added.

He, however, urged the members of the Sikh community in Haryana to get themselves registered as voters and said, “The total Sikh population is around 18 lakh but the number of voters is only two lakh. We urge the members of the community who are eligible to get their votes created as the number of the voters should be around 10 lakh.”

Singh has also made it clear that the recent orders of the Akal Takht banning the installation of Guru Granth Sahib at beaches, resorts, marriage palaces, or community centres to conduct rituals of Sikh weddings will be extended in Haryana and the marriages will be conducted in gurdwaras only.

“We are thankful to the Akal Takhat for this order and people should follow it,” he added.

He said the HSGMC has urged chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to allot four acres of government land near Nadha Saheb Gurudwara in Panchkula to the committee for the construction of a parking lot and inn, and the committee was hopeful of getting a positive response from the CM.

