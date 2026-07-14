HSVP plot ‘Vivadon Se Samadhan Yojana’ extended till December

The Haryana government on Monday provided another opportunity to eligible allottees of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to avail the benefits of the “Vivadon-se-samadhan yojana- 2026”, with the last date for the scheme fixed as December 31, 2026.

(HT File)

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An official spokesperson said that the public welfare scheme covers 103 sectors and is expected to benefit around 5,085 allottees. Under this scheme, eligible allottees will receive rebates totalling over ₹770 crore. The scheme offers a one-time settlement of disputes related to plot enhancement charges and also provides a special opportunity for allottees who could not avail themselves of the benefits under previous settlement schemes. The eligibility criteria have been expanded to include residential plot allottees, floor-wise registrations, group housing sites, institutional plots, and industrial plots.

The spokesperson further said that the entire process has been made digital and transparent and that eligible allottees can log in to the HSVP portal using their plot ID and password to view the rebate amount applicable to them in real time.

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{{^usCountry}} “Those requiring any assistance or additional information may contact their respective HSVP estate office or submit their request online through the portal,” the spokesperson said, adding that if any defaulting allottee fails to avail the benefits of the scheme within the stipulated period, legal action for resumption of the plot will be initiated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Those requiring any assistance or additional information may contact their respective HSVP estate office or submit their request online through the portal,” the spokesperson said, adding that if any defaulting allottee fails to avail the benefits of the scheme within the stipulated period, legal action for resumption of the plot will be initiated. {{/usCountry}}

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