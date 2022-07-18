HT interview: Haryana will go for land swap with Chandigarh to construct new assembly building, says Khattar

Into his eighth year as Haryana chief minister, Manohar Lal Khattar is running a coalition government with Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) in his second successive term. His recent move on an additional assembly building and a separate high court for Haryana in Chandigarh has set off a political furore in neighboring Punjab over the long-pending intractable territorial dispute. In a freewheeling interview with HT on Sunday at his official residence, Khattar spoke on a range of issues, including his plans on building a new Vidhan Sabha, his move to rope in the Centre for resolution of the river waters dispute with Punjab, Uniform Civil Code and the key challenges he faces. Edited excerpts:

Q: Union Home minister Amit Shah’s acceptance of Haryana’s demand for an additional assembly building in Chandigarh has reignited a political slugfest over long-buried dispute with Punjab over the joint capital. What your line of action now to build the new Vidhan Sabha?

A: We are seriously short of space in the existing state assembly. Considering the fact that the proposed 2026 delimitation of constituencies may lead to an increase in the assembly seats from 90 to 126 in Haryana, we will face space crunch for seating MLAs in the current House. Also, we also need more office space and for conducting meetings of the assembly committees. We are contemplating a model where we will not be paying money for getting the land allotted to set up additional assembly building in Chandigarh. Instead, we propose going in for an exchange of land. We intend to swap the Chandigarh piece of land with a similarly valued chunk in Panchkula.

Q: But there has been a strong reaction from Punjab on this issue.

A: It is not such a big issue as it is being made out to be. We are going to keep the existing assembly building. What we’re asking for is a chunk of land for setting up an additional assembly building in exchange of a piece of land in Saketri in Panchkula. The states like Himachal also have a Bhawan in Chandigarh. Similarly, both Punjab and Haryana have also their Bhawans for which land had been given to them. So, it is not very unusual for us to ask for chunk of land in Chandigarh and that too on exchange basis.

Q: Can the government explore the possibility of building additional low-height structures on the rear side of the existing assembly building as proposed by Indian Institute of Architects?

A No such alteration or extension is permitted in this assembly building as it is a heritage building.

Q: Perception is that the BJP is raking up the Chandigarh to corner the AAP government in Punjab because the Kejriwal outfit is seen as a potential challenger to your party in Haryana in 2024 elections.

A: The issue of Chandigarh is not new. It has been there for decades and successive governments in both the states have passed resolutions with regards to Chandigarh.

Q: The BJP prides itself as a party with a difference. But why is it so keen to induct someone like Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi? He and his son Bhavya face prosecution under Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act.

A: We will welcome any political person who wants to develop proximity with the BJP. After all, we are looking at a Congress Mukt Bharat. He is not untouchable for us till the time the cases against him are not decided and attain finality.

Q: A zero-tolerance for corruption has been your mantra. But why is it so that a vigilance inquiry ordered by you seven years ago into irregularities in the allotment of land to promoters of Appu Ghar in Gurugram is still lingering?

A: Investigations in the Appu Ghar matter is still going on. However, we have acted against Kingdom of Dreams by sealing it and taking it over.

Q: Why an application was filed by the state government before the Supreme Court seeking the recall of the July 7, 2021, Supreme Court orders whereby an investigation by the CBI was ordered into the release of land in Rohtak to real estate developer, Uddar Gagan Properties, during the Congress rule.

A: The matter has been decided. The land has been taken over by HSVP and third- party rights of allottees have been taken care of. We need not go much into its history now. We have no animosity with anyone. We want things to get settled and ensure that wrongdoing are not repeated in future. This is what good governance is all about. We believe in thinking ahead.

Q: Investigations in a four-year-old FIR against former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Robert Vadra pertaining to suspected irregularities in a land deal, have reached nowhere? The police say they don’t have the entire record with them.

A: This is quite surprising. The record will be made available to the police. I am going to check on this.

Q: What’s Haryana’s next move to ensure that Supreme Court orders to complete the remaining portion of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal are implemented. You had announced in the assembly to file a contempt of court petition against Punjab for not implementing the SC orders of January 15, 2002, and June 4, 2004.

A: Getting a decision from the Supreme Court on the presidential reference regarding the Punjab Termination of Agreements Act, a 2004 law which unilaterally terminated Punjab’s water-sharing pact with Haryana was a big hurdle which we have been able to cross. I have now written to the Union Jal Shakti Ministry to convene a meeting of the two states for implementation of the Supreme Court orders by the Punjab government with regards to the completion of SYL canal.

Q: Can there be an amicable settlement ever to the inter-state disputes over water?

A: In fact, this is what the Supreme Court as well as Haryana wants. But Punjab is not ready for it.

Q. How do you view Punjab’s demand of setting up a new tribunal to assess the availability of river water?

A: Punjab should construct the SYL canal first. Let’s say if Bhakra mainline canal which is a decades-old carrier of Haryana’s share in Punjab rivers breaks down someday, Punjab will get drowned. So, an alternative passage of water should be there. The issue of distribution of water can be decided as per the established ratio. Punjab should act in the interest of justice. Water is a national asset. It does not mean that only basin states have right to river water.

Q: The state government has reconstituted the BC Commission. What’s the objective behind it?

A: The idea is to explore proportion of reservation for backward classes in urban local bodies and panchayats. For conducting such an exercise, data at the local level will be required.

Q:.Haryana cabinet’s decision to ink a supplementary power purchase agreement with Adani Power where you are ready to surrender about 200 MW of power and withdraw all pending cases, appeals and claims pertaining to this PPA has been criticized by the opposition. How would you defend it?

A:The rise in coal costs have destabilized many power companies. There were disputes regarding payment. Now there is consensus. We have decreased the ratio of procured power generated from imported coal by Adani Power. The final shape of the supplementary PPA is being worked out. Remember we are getting cheap power at ₹2.94 per unit plus 26 paisa. Our own generated power cost is more than ₹5 per unit. We would have faced problems next summer if we haven’t taken this decision.

Q: The BJP decided to fight the municipal polls alone after prolonged brainstorming at a state executive meeting. None of your state leaders and MLAs are in favour of continuing the alliance with the JJP. Will the BJP contest 2024 polls in alliance with the JJP?

A: Well, it is difficult to say anything at this hour. Such decisions are taken at appropriate juncture. Different people may have different views.

Q. What is your take on the uniform civil code, a promise made by the BJP in its 2019 poll manifesto.

No one used to believe that the issues of Article 370 and Ram Janambhoomi will ever be resolved. The Narendra Modi government has settled them. Similarly, Uniform Civil Code will be dealt with. We will use power of persuasion bring an end to religion-based systems of jurisprudence. It is a big weapon. Those who question UCC and oppose it, they also know that how conflicts of ideologies are taking place across the globe. There’s nothing wrong with the Uniform Civil Code. Conversations have already begun on this.

Q:The NCR draft regional plan 2041 recommends classifying the Aravallis as a ‘natural zone’ instead of natural conservation zone. Environmentalists fear that most of the Aravallis in Gurugram and Faridabad will lose protection and open the forests to exploitation. What is Haryana government’s stance?

A: Everyone is stuck in a play of words. Our view is that natural zone means where there is a forest or mountain and that has to be exempted. The moment you say NCZ then it becomes a rather technical definition and it means something which has been conserved. And a big hurdle is the Punjab land preservation Act (PLPA). It’s a 122-year-old law enacted for soil conservation. I am of the view that PLPA should be repealed. The notified areas under PLPA are about 30% on which constructions have come up. We came up with an amendment in the PLPA and exempted licensed development from it. However, it was stayed by the Supreme Court. Many important installations like international solar alliance in Gurgaon is on PLPA land. We are committed to conserve mountains and forests. But what if the land is ‘bhud’ (sandy and uncultivable) Why can’t it be exempted from PLPA which is an obsolete law and needs to be repealed.

Q: .While the metro has already penetrated further into Noida and Ghaziabad, the expansion of the metro line in Gurugram continues to be on paper. What is the hold-up?

A:There are no hold-ups. The entire plan is in place. NCR planning board clearance has been granted. The metro will be connected with the rapid metro and will connect Gurgaon railways station, Sector 22. It will be further extended to Manesar and Bawal. Such projects take time due to the involvement of multiple agencies which have to grant clearances.

Q: It’s been six months since the flats at Chintels Paradiso collapsed killing two residents. Homebuyers have been demanding a safety audit since. When is it likely to start?

A: The town and country planning department will conduct a safety audit of all old buildings including Chintels. We have also sent a reference to the CBI to investigate the Chintels matter. A reply is awaited from the central agency.

Q: Every summer, residents of many colonies in the city, such as DLF 3 and Sushant Lok 1, have to deal with severe shortage of water. They depend on private water tankers that charge exorbitantly. What solution is being planned for them?

A: The GMDA has been set up for addressing these issues. We have also provided funds to GMDA for these issues. We are providing water as per the availability. But if there is a shortage in some areas then it must be an issue of supply. We are promoting use of treated waste water for non-drinking purposes. This will help us save potable water.

A: What are the key challenges before you?

My philosophy has always been ‘hope for the best and be prepared for the worst.’ I believe everyone in the system should have accountability. My government is committed to ensure equitable development and serving the last person first in the spirit of Antyodaya. We have raised the annual income of identified economically weaker families to ₹1.80 lakh per annum. Land scams is a big source of litigation. We have digitised land and revenue records to ensure no one is able to commit fraud or snatch someone’s land. We have also hit hard at land mafia. All these are public oriented decisions aimed at benefitting the common man.