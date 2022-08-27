HT Readers’ Take: Make senior citizens tech-savvy

More awareness on Senior Citizen Act needed

Many senior citizens are unaware of their legal rights to reclaim transferred property and seek removal or eviction of their children or relatives from their property.Even though the government introduced the Senior Citizens Act in 2007, awareness remains very low. Under the Act, a senior citizen may gift or transfer their property to a child with a condition that the child will provide basic amenities to them. If the child fails to do so, then the senior citizen parent has the right to approach a Maintenance Tribunal established under the Senior Citizens Act to declare the gift or transfer as void on account of it being deemed fraudulent, coercive, or as made under undue influence.

Vineet Gandhi, Chandigarh

Hold meetings for grievance redressal every month

Increasing safety measures to keep the elderly safe is the need of the hour as crimes against senior citizens are on the rise, especially those who live alone. Police must hold a meeting every month to redress grievances of senior citizens.

PS Virdi,Mohali

Start 24x7 police helpline

Senior citizens are the most vulnerable section of the society and become easy targets for miscreants like snatchers and cyber criminals. Many of them live alone or only with their spouses as their children live outside the city. It is the duty of the government and NGOs to help them out. Police must start a 24x7 helpline for the elderly and visit them occasionally.

Inderjit Singh Sidhu, Mohali

Preferential treatment should be given

It is the UT administration’s social responsibility to take proper care of the elderly in areas like medicare , banking and postal services. CITCO and Haryana Tourism should willingly come forward to arrange free picnics for seniors, which will boost their morale the sunset years.

SC Luthra, Chandigarh

Establish entry gates in sectors with security

It is a really sad state of affair as City Beautiful ranks third in the high highest rate of crimes against senior citizens. Prevention of crimes should be the focus and lanes inside sectors should have entry gates with security guards. Chandigarh administration should assign specific police officers for this task or outsource it to an NGO.

Ginni Bhardwaj, Chandigarh

Help the lonely live with dignity

The law must protect elderly people who have been abandoned by their families in their sunset years. The law , the police and the administration must consider these people as their parents and help them live a life of dignity.

Captain Amar Jeet, Kharar

‘Restart telemedicine service at GMCH-32’

I am currently 86 years old, my wife is 79 and our only son is serving as a major general in the army. We are both suffering from chronic diseases and have been getting treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32. During the pandemic, telemedicine services were offered by GMCH 32, but now they have been discontinued .In view of our health related problems, we can’t visit the hospital OPD and stand in long queues. Therefore, I sincerely hope that the service is restarted by GMCH-32.

Kidar Nath Sharma, Chandigarh

Increase patrolling in areas where elders live

The Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula authorities lack cooperation and they have failed to control crimes against the elderly. Police must conduct a door-to-door survey at homes of senior citizens and patrolling should be increased in areas where many senior citizens live.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali

Increase patrolling around public places

The elderly have been increasingly falling prey to online frauds as they are relatively aware of technology. The authorities must start awareness campaigns to make the elderly aware of and protect them from such scams. The beat system must be strengthened and police patrolling must be increased around public places, especially parks and libraries where senior citizen usually spend their time.

Prabhjot Nagpal, Zirakpur

Solve pending cases on priority

The Chandigarh adminstration, RWAs, NGOs and police must work together to protect senior citizens, who have been increasingly falling prey to crimes. Police must solve cases on priority and take strict action against the violators.

Kundan Lal Sharma,Mohali

Make id-cards mandatory for vendors, delivery boys

Many crimes are committed by criminals in the garb of vendors and delivery boys and wearing identity cards should be mandatory for them. Seniors should also remain cautious by not opening the door for everyone and becoming more aware of possible online crimes.

Anil Uberoi, Mohali

Police, RWAs have to work in tandem

Police should join hands with RWAs and get updated data on senior citizens living in the area, so that proper security arrangements can be made. Financial institutions should organise regular camps to train senior citizens in digital transactions and the administration should start a helpline number for the elderly.

Sunny Dhaliwal, Chandigarh

Revive beat system

The tricity has become home to many senior citizens post-retirement. However, they are now becoming increasingly vulnerable to thefts, snatching and cyber frauds. The good old beat system should be revived. Regular patrolling and rounds by PCR s can check dubious people. Residents’ Welfare Associations should assist the elderly in paying taxes and recording complaints, if any. Banks’ staffers should also be instructed to help those not familiar with latest technology.

Usha Verma, Chandigarh

Introduce economy packages for seniors

The administration should rope in NGOs to teach and organise activities in areas like yoga, meditation, dancing and technology for the elderly. It is important to keep senior citizens busy so that they can keep on learning and upskilling. Also, there should be economy packages for senior citizen in areas like health checkups, travelling and banking.

Subhash Nagpal, Zirakpur

Senior must remain cautious to protect themselves

People living in gated communities and old age homes are safe to some extent, but those living in stand-alone are increasingly becoming vulnerable target for criminals. While the police must ramp up protection, aged people should always avoid going out alone and even when accompanied by family members, they should not carry expensive items. Those staying alone should be wary of keeping valuables and cash at their homes.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Install CCTV cameras on every street

CCTV cameras should be installed on every street and neighbours must check in on their elderly neighbours whenever they can. Youngsters in schools and colleges should be assigned to take care of senior citizens by institutions, which will be enjoyable for both of them.

Garv Bhupesh, Panchkula

Keep financial, legal affairs in order

Senior citizens must have their financial and legal affairs in order and keep in touch with family and friends to avoid feeling isolated. Introduction of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act is a commendable step and authorities must now work towards creating awareness about the laws.

Dr Shruti K Chawla, Chandigarh

Depute cops in civil clothers around tricity

Even as cases of crimes against senior citizens increase, but getting help from the police and lodging an FIR against is still a daunting task for many elderly people. All agencies concerned should empathetically extend a helping hand to these vulnerable people. Policemen in plain clothes must take rounds of the city regularly, so that they can apprehend criminals.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh

Integrate elderly into mainstream

Of late, there has been an emerging trend of treating the elderly as burdens rather than assets to the community. Most times, seniors are left alone and vulnerable as their children choose to settle down in far-away places. It is high time that the elderly are integrated into the mainstream society. The municipal corporation should upgrade local community centres as digital centres to assist the senior citizens in filling online applications in order to avail various services.

Amit Kumar, Dhakoli

Provide free legal assistance

Police should collect mobile phone numbers and data of all elderly citizens to keep a check on them. They should also be provided legal services free of cost at their doorsteps.

Subhash Chugh, Chandigarh

Keep family informed of location at all times

Senior citizens must be cautious by keeping their family and friends informed of their location at all times and always consult someone while making online payments. The administration needs to install cameras on each and every street and ensure proper lighting at night.

Ishita Nara, Chandigarh

Keep the elderly productive

The governments should look into tapping into the experience and skills of the elderly to ensure that they can continue to be productive and contributory members of society. Senior citizens must be given financial assistance in areas like health care and housing.

SK Khosla, Chandigarh

Establish 24×7 grievance cell

The government should come up with a 24×7 grievance cell online portal for seniors to register their complaints. Overall security must be beefed up in the tricity to make residents feel safe.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Holds regular events

It is very important for all seniors who live alone or only with their partner to feel safe in society. Various events like can be organised and the beat system must be revamped. MC may also deploy NCC cadets to visit them regularly and interact with them.

Anju Mohan, Panchkula

Provide help in settling property disputes

The authorities should hold talks for the elderly on how to stay safe from cyber frauds and police must keep a check on them. Senior citizens’ associations can play a proactive role in settling property disputes between families. However, the role of individuals remains paramount to stay away from fraudsters.

Ramesh k Dhiman, Chandigarh

Makes elderly feel they are cared for

Police must hold meetings with senior citizens in their respective areas. The elderly must be made to feel that they are cared for.

MPS Chadha, Mohali

Provide prompt assistance

Police, banks, insurance companies and other institutions need to issue guidelines and warnings through social media to keep senior citizens aware of various crime and how to keep themselves safe. They must be provided prompt assistance in case they fall prey to a crime.

DS Banati, Mohali

Vigilant eye, attention required

Police need to be more vigilant and special care teams must be formed to make senior citizens feel safer. We must ensure no matter what, they are never left alone to be taken advantage of.

Komal Sharma, Chandigarh

RWAs must play active part

Members of RWAs should keep phone numbers of senior citizens who are living in their areas and create WhatsApp groups to keep in touch with them. They should also inquire about this health regularly. NGOs and other organisations can also play an important part by educating local residents.

Saikrit Gulati, Chandigarh

Hold cards close to the chest

Senior citizens often fall prey to phishing. They should carefully check official websites, email addresses, phone numbers and social media handles of the people they are dealing with. In case one is suspicious, they may look up the domain name of the email received to verify its authenticity. Senior citizens should ensure they do not share their OTPs or personal details such as debit and credit card numbers, personal identification number (PIN), expiry date, expiry dates, CVV ( card verification value) numbers. They should avoid writing these details down or storing them on their phones and change their passwords frequently.

Vijay Malia, Chandigarh

Look out for your parents

The elderly often become easy targets of theft, burglary and fraud, and while there are many laws to protect them, nothing will change unless their offsprings’ mindset changes. The Residents’ Welfare Associations should form a group of young volunteers and depute them to help the elderly get medicines, grocery, vegetables and also spend some time with them. Bear cops should also ensure the safety of the elderly.

Sqn Ldr Manjit Singh Johar (retd), Chandigarh

Banks should report suspicious activity

To safeguard senior citizens, police should check on them regularly. They should sensitise the elderly about the ways of fraudsters.A special helpline should be set up for senior citizens, and for reporting hoax bank calls or getting information about their accounts. Resident welfare associations can also play a key role in recruiting staff or volunteers for senior care, and to help them pay their bills, purchase medicines and ensure the hired help are caring for them. Doctors’ calls and nursing staff should be provided at home. Banks, too, should be ultra-vigilant while handling seniors’ accounts and should report suspicious transactions.

Davinder Kaur, Mohali

Do not treat the elderly as liabilities

Senior citizens are an asset to the society and have remained so their entire working life. They have significantly contributed to building society and their families. However, more often than not they are treated as liabilities at the fag-end of their lives. They are not given the same status as they enjoyed before they became senior citizens. While it is time for them to retire, they should be roped in for other activities so that they may continue to contribute to society. When they fall sick and are dependent, their family and society at large should take care of them and minimise their sufferings.

PP Arya

WHAT EXPERTS SAY

Regular visits from cops

We have uploaded database of senior citizens on an e-beat book and staff has been instructed to regularly visit them. Special focus is on the northern sector were a large number of senior citizens stay alone. Special awareness campaigns are being held.

Shruti Arora, superintendent of police (SP, City), Chandigarh

Avoid property disputes

To avoid property disputes, senior citizens should never transfer their properties to their kids while they are alive. Senior citizens and their children should be accommodating towards each other. Police should improve their beat system to check on seniors.

Satnam Singh Randhawa president of Chandigarh Senior Citizens Association

No sync between cops, seniors

The lack of coordination between the police and senior citizens is making older people soft targets for cyber crime. Authorities concerned should empower registered associations and NGOs to be a part of the coordination committee.

Swaran Chaudhary, executive president, Mohali Senior Citizens’ Association

Focus on implementing laws for seniors

The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 was enacted to provide financial security, welfare and protection for senior citizens. It has not been implemented yet. The authorities must focus on this.

RP Malhotra, secretary general of Senior Citizen Council, Haryana

Do not let elderly slip into depression

Senior citizens, especially those who live without their children or partners, are vulnerable. Families must make sure that the seniors feel included and do not slip into a depression because of rising crimes.

Inderpreet Singh, founder, Grey Shades, NGO