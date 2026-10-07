Human rights panel seeks report from officials in Ambala building collapse case

More than a week after an under-construction building collapsed in Dhulkot village of Ambala killing seven workers at the site, the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) sought detailed reports from the deputy commissioner, superintendent of police (SP) and municipal corporation commissioner. All officials have been asked to submit the reports at least one week prior to November 12, 2026. (HT File)

The incident occurred on September 27 in which six construction workers died at the spot, while another died during treatment. Several workers were injured in the mishap when a portion of the under-construction three-storeyed building collapsed.

Member (judicial) of the HHRC Kuldip Jain was hearing a complaint filed by Amandeep Singh Bhatia, who raised several serious issues concerning the incident before the commission.

Bhatia raised questions regarding the approval of the building plan, whether construction was carried out in accordance with the sanctioned plan, compliance with applicable building and construction safety norms, supervision of the construction work and periodical inspections by the competent authorities.

He also sought examination of the role of the owner, builder, contractor, architect, structural engineer or any other person responsible for the construction.

After hearing the matter, Jain passed an order on October 1, seeking a detailed report from the DC regarding the incident. This report should include the exact number of persons who died or sustained injuries, the compensation provided to the victims or their families, the steps taken by the district administration and whether any magisterial or administrative inquiry has been conducted or ordered, stated the order.

“The report shall also indicate the findings of such inquiry, if already conducted and the action taken pursuant thereto,” the order said.

The HHRC also sought a report from the MC commissioner stating whether the plan of the said building was duly sanctioned by the competent authority and whether the construction was being carried out strictly in accordance with the sanctioned plan and applicable building bye-laws.

The MC has also been asked to submit the details of the owner, builder, contractor, architect and structural engineer responsible for the construction; whether any inspection of the construction site had been carried out by competent officials prior to the incident; and whether any notice, violation, demolition or other proceedings had been initiated regarding the building.

Copies of the sanctioned plan, building permission, relevant NOCs, inspection reports and other connected records have also been sought.

Further, the SP has been asked to submit a report regarding the police investigation into the incident, including whether an FIR has been registered, the provisions of law invoked, the present status of the investigation, and whether the role and responsibility of the owner, builder, contractor, engineer or any other person has been examined.

“The report shall specifically state whether any negligence, violation of safety norms or other culpable act has been found and, if so, the action taken against the persons responsible,” the commission said.

All have been asked to submit the reports at least one week prior to the next date of hearing. The matter has been adjourned to November 12, 2026.