Hundreds of Punjab women leave for Delhi’s Tikri border to mark International Women’s Day

Hundreds of women from Punjab on Sunday left for Delhi’s Tikri border to observe International Women’s Day on Monday.

The women activists under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha travelled in buses, tractor-trolleys and other vehicles via the Khanauri border in Sangrur while raising anti-Modi government slogans.

All farmer unions decided to observe Women’s Day at the Delhi border where women will run the stage and manage other responsibilities to show their power and unity. The farmer unions were running a door-to-door campaign and holding meetings in villages and towns to mobilise women for a massive rally at the Tikri border. Over the past six months, women have already protested as a big force in protests against the farm laws at the borders of Delhi.

In Dhanaula town of Barnala district, around 600 women assembled at a grain market and they moved in around 12 buses along with their children.

“Women are ready to fight for their land. Earlier, our brothers were holding protests at the border but now women are moving in huge numbers,” said Jaspal Kaur, a farmer leader.

“The farmers’ agitation spread awareness among women and they are participating in protests. Even our children know about the struggle and stand by us. We will also maintain gatherings at the time of wheat harvest,” she added.

Harbans Kaur, another participant, said, “Women are already playing an important role in the farmers’ agitation. There is no need for new farm laws. If there was, we should have been defending these laws. Our struggle will force the Modi government to repeal the black laws.”

Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan, general secretary BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan), said despite inclement weather, women marched to Delhi from across the state in hundreds of vehicles.