Hurriyat Conference objects to ‘acquisition’ of land for CRPF camp

The Hurriyat Conference on Monday expressed serious concern on the land of south Kashmir village being ‘taken away’ for setting up a CRPF camp. Villagers of Oukhoo had been protesting against the same for the past few days. “The authorities are set to take over a large tract of agricultural land in Oukhoo village of Pulwama for setting up a big CRPF establishment. This has put their livelihood in great peril which the locals are resenting,” Hurriyat Conference spokesperson said in a statement. The Hurriyat Conference asked the authorities to revoke the “anti people order”. Meanwhile, Pulwama DC refuted that private land is being taken away and said fake narrative is being circulated. “The administration has categorically refuted the fake narrative being circulated in the social media that land of people is being handed over to the CRPF. The public is informed that land in question at Oukhoo is exclusively state land and is not proprietary land of any individual. The Pulwama administration is committed towards people’s welfare and anyone with a counter agenda of spreading baseless rumors and propaganda will be aptly dealt with,” Pulwama DC Baseer ul Haq Choudhary said in a tweet.

Soldier kills himself in Ramban

An armyman allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in Banihal area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Tuesday, officials said. Sepoy Tejpal Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was on sentry duty when he fired upon himself inside a camp at Chamalwas late this afternoon, the officials said. They said the soldier was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to injuries. After autopsy and completion of other formalities, the body was handed over to the unit of the deceased for the last rites, the officials said.

HP: Camps for distribution of artificial limbs start today

To provide aids and appliances to the needy persons with disabilities, special artificial limbs fitment camps will be held from December 1 to December 16 in various parts of Himachal, a spokesperson of empowerment of SCs, OBCs, minorities and specially abled department said on Tuesday. The camps are being organised with the help of Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti in Shimla, Mandi and Kangra. The camps would be organised at Hotel Frihill in Shimla from 9am to 3pm on December 1, 2 and 3. In Kangra, it will be held at Yatri Sadan on December 7, 8 and 9. The camp would also be organised at Vyas Sadan in Mandi on December 13, 14 and 15. The spokesperson said no medical certificate is required from the beneficiaries for procuring these artificial limbs and those interested can contact district welfare officers concerned.

