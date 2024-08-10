 Hurt in freak mishap, Golden Temple volunteer dies - Hindustan Times
Hurt in freak mishap, Golden Temple volunteer dies

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Aug 11, 2024 05:04 AM IST

Balbir Singh, a resident of Dhariwal village in Gurdaspur district, had accidentally fallen into a cauldron of boiling water in the langar hall while performing sewa recently.

A sewadar (volunteer), who sustained burn injuries in a freak mishap in the community kitchen of Golden Temple a few days ago, has succumbed to his burn injuries. Identified as Balbir Singh, a resident of Dhariwal village in Gurdaspur district, the deceased had accidentally fallen into a cauldron of boiling water in the langar hall while performing sewa recently. He had been under medical treatment at Sri Guru Ram Das Medical College here.

The deceased used to come to the langar hall of Sri Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) twice a week to perform sewa (voluntary service).
The deceased used to come to the langar hall of Sri Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) twice a week to perform sewa (voluntary service).

He used to come to the langar hall of Sri Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) twice a week to perform sewa (voluntary service). SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami expressed grief over his demise.

Chandigarh
