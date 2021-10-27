Hurting religious sentiments: Ludhiana police announce 1 lakh reward for information on accused

Police have announced a cash reward of ₹1 lakh for information on Hindu organisation leader, Anil Arora alias Bobby, who allegedly made some objectionable remarks against religious figures. Police have assured that the identity of the informer will be concealed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The move comes a day after some religious groups blocked the Samrala Chowk for eight hours, demanding Arora’s arrest. The move is also aimed at preventing blockades and protests on Wednesday, when chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi is set to visit the city.

The religious groups, while lifting their blockade on Monday and shifting to a park from Samrala Chowk, had threatening to block the road again if the accused was not arrested within 48 hours.

A case under Sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage reli¬gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli¬gious beliefs) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused at Division Number 3 police station on October 20. Division Number 3 station house officer, sub-inspector Madhu Bala said a hunt is on for the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arora releases video

Meanwhile, Anil Arora released a video on his Facebook page stating that he was implicated in the case. He said someone had dubbed the voice to frame him.

Arora also said he has lodged a complaint with the police seeking forensic examination of the audio recording.

Six accused held for sheltering Arora

Meanwhile, six persons, including three women, were arrested for allegedly sheltering Arora. The accused have been identified as Shalu Aggarwal of Sector-20 Panchkula, Rosy Jain and her husband Amit of Anand Vihar on Pakhowal Road, Mahesh Chander and his wife Sushma Rani of Janakpuri and Umesh Kumar of New Guru Nanak Nagar in Mundian Kalan.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 1) Pragya Jain said the accused were arrested for helping Arora evade arrest. The accused, however, continues to be on the run.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ADCP added a hunt is on for the arrest of Arora and anyone else who shelters Arora will also face action.