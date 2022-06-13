Hurting sentiments of people will evoke reaction: Tikait

Farm leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said the incidents of communal violence reported in several states and attempts to instigate religious sentiments were highly condemnable.

“Why are they hurting the religious sentiments of people by making statements against their religious Godfather?” Tikait asked in reference to the controversial statements made by now suspended BJP leaders.

There will be a reaction if anyone will try to hurt the sentiments of others, he added.

“This country is based on krishi and rishi (agriculture and religious gurus) and there will be ruckus in the country if they are tampered with,” he said.

“Farmers want prices for their crops, don’t involve them in politics,” Tikait said, while adding that the fight for a law for the guaranteed MSP will continue.

He also praised the working of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, saying that it has taken several steps for farmers.

Tikait, meanwhile, slammed the Haryana government for curtailing power supply to the agriculture sector and not fulfilling promises made to the farmers who lost their lives during last year’s agitation.

On the ink attack on him in Bengaluru, he said the accused had planned to attack him. Tikait said that he receives threat calls regularly and keeps filing complaints with the police.