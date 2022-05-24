Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ’Hurting’ Sikh sentiments: NCM seeks report from Punjab, Maha over Bharti’s joke
chandigarh news

’Hurting’ Sikh sentiments: NCM seeks report from Punjab, Maha over Bharti’s joke

According to media reports, an FIR was lodged against Bharti for hurting sentiments of the Sikh community with a ‘mustache-beard’ joke during a TV show. She has reportedly apologised for her joke
he National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has sought a report from chief secretaries of Punjab and Maharatshtra over comedian Bharti Singh’s joke on moustache and beard, allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Sikh.
Published on May 24, 2022 01:29 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India

New Delhi: The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has sought a report from chief secretaries of Punjab and Maharatshtra over comedian Bharti Singh’s joke on moustache and beard, allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Sikh.

According to media reports, an FIR was lodged against Bharti for hurting sentiments of the Sikh community with a ‘mustache-beard’ joke during a TV show. She has reportedly apologised for her joke.

In a statement, the National Commission for Minorities said it has received a complaint against Bharti about her joke on “beard and moustache” on television.

“As this has hurt the religious sentiment of the Sikhs in India and abroad, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, chairman, National Commission for Minorities, has sought report in the matter from CHIEF SECRETARIES of Punjab and Maharashtra,” the NCM said.

The NCM said it will take action based on the report as deemed fit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP