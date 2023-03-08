Husband-wife duo held for snatching woman’s gold chain in Mohali

Police arrested a husband-wife duo for snatching a woman’s gold chain at Green Market, near Sunny Enclave, Kharar, on Tuesday afternoon. The victim suffered a neck injury in the incident.

The complainant, Sunita, said a bike-borne couple snatched her gold chain after pointing a gun at her. (HT)

The accused were identified as Kamaljit Singh and Lakhwinder Kaur, both natives of Ludhiana and currently residing near Sunny Enclave. Their accomplice, Sandeep Kaur, managed to escape. The complainant, Sunita, said, “A bike-borne couple snatched my gold chain after pointing a gun at me.”

Kamaljit was nabbed by passers-by, and handed over to police. His wife was also arrested later, and two toy guns and a stolen bike were recovered. “We are conducting raids to arrest their accomplice,” said SI Abhishek.