Hydroponics technique suitable for hills: Farm varsity V-C

Vice-chancellor of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University (HPAU) Prof HK Chaudhary said hydroponics, the technique to grow plants in nutrient-rich water, was suitable for hills and will help boost the income of the small farmers in states like Himachal.

He was speaking during a media visit to the hydroponic unit in the research farm of the Department of Vegetable Science and Floriculture.

He appreciated the head of the department DR Chaudhary and the Scientist in-charge for their work of protected cultivation for the work in hydroponics.

The hydroponics technology is useful in hill agriculture where land holdings are small, fits well for landless farmers and where soil fertility is poor as well as rainfed areas, he said.

Prof Chaudhary said that hydroponics also called white colour agriculture is also environment friendly.

He suggested that the department should come up with farmer-friendly hydroponic technologies with the use of bamboo. He said that the university was organising training for farmers to popularise the technique.

He also informed that projects worth ₹20 crore were in operation in the department, including the National Agriculture Higher Education Project of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.