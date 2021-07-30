Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IAF chopper makes emergency landing at Malerkotla school

Malerkotla DSP William Jeji said the chopper made the emergency landing after it developed a technical snag. IAF staff reached the site in another helicopter to repair the faulty chopper
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 12:41 AM IST
An Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper made an emergency landing on the ground of a private school on the Dhuri road in Malerkotla on Thursday.

Malerkotla DSP William Jeji said the chopper made the emergency landing after it developed a technical snag. IAF staff reached the site in another helicopter to repair the faulty chopper.

According to information, there were three people in the chopper which landed on the school ground around 11am and took off after repair at 1pm.

