IAF chopper makes emergency landing at Malerkotla school

An Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper made an emergency landing on the ground of a private school on the Dhuri road in Malerkotla on Thursday.

Malerkotla DSP William Jeji said the chopper made the emergency landing after it developed a technical snag. IAF staff reached the site in another helicopter to repair the faulty chopper.

According to information, there were three people in the chopper which landed on the school ground around 11am and took off after repair at 1pm.