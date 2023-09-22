IAF fighter jets dot Jammu skies in run up to air show

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday flew its fighter jets barely 15 to 20 kms away from the Indo-Pak international border as part of rehearsals for the air show to be held at Air Force Station here on Friday.

IAF Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team during the full dress rehearsals on the eve of air show in Jammu, on Thursday. (ANI)

“The IAF has organised the air show in tandem with the government of Jammu and Kashmir on September 22 to commemorate 76 years of the accession of Jammu and Kashmir into the Indian Union and to celebrate the diamond jubilee of Air Force Station Jammu,” said defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal.

The show comprises aerobatic display by Surya Kiran aerobatic team (SKAT), Mi-17 helicopters, display by Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT), Aakashganga daredevil skydiving team and musical performance by IAF band, he informed.

The marquee event will showcase precise and synchronised flying performance by the nine aircraft team, flying Hawk Mk-132. In addition, slithering and small team insertion and extraction techniques by Mi-17 medium lift helicopters, free fall by para jumpers and precision drill movements by air warrior drill team will also be displayed.

“The event aims to motivate youth to join IAF. It will also assist in sensitising the viewers about the importance of aviation safety. The display will be open to public, apart from schoolchildren, civil dignitaries and armed forces personnel,” he said.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha will be the chief guest for the event.