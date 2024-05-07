IAS, HCS officers departmental exams in Haryana from June 19

The Haryana government on Monday said the IAS and HCS officers of the state willing to appear in the departmental examinations to be held from June 19 can send their requests to the personnel department till May 30. The date sheet of the examinations is available on csharyana.gov.in. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

An official spokesperson said as per a letter issued by the chief secretary’s office on Monday, the HCS (executive branch) officers whose induction training has not been declared complete by the training branch will not be eligible to appear in the departmental examination.

The Central Committee of examination will hold departmental examinations for the departments of revenue and disaster management, agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and dairying, cooperation, development and panchayat, panchayati raj, fisheries, forest, excise and taxation, jail, wildlife conservation and election. These examinations will be held at Saarthak Government Integrated Senior Secondary School, Sector 12-A, Panchkula. The date sheet of these examinations is available on csharyana.gov.in.