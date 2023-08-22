City gets new MC commissioner

IAS officer Sandeep Rishi has been appointed as the new commissioner of the Ludhiana municipal corporation.

He replaces Dr. Shena Aggarwal, who has been in charge of the civic body since May 2022 and is now special secretary, social security and women & child development.

The 2015-batch officer, Rishi, is likely to join on Friday. His prior assignments include a recent stint as the commissioner of the municipal corporation in Amritsar. Rishi also served as deputy commissioner in Tarn Taran on an interim basis. His previous roles include chief officer of the Jalandhar Development Authority and assistant excise commissioner in Patiala.

Rishi has previously served as additional chief administrator for the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), which has equipped him with insights into the city’s dynamics and development aspirations.

Apart from this, Aditya Dachalwal, who held the position of additional commissioner at the municipal corporation of Ludhiana, will assume the position of additional secretary, NRI affairs and has been replaced by PCS officer Paramdeep Singh.

