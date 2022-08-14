I-Day celebrations in Chandigarh: Avoid these roads

In view of the Independence Day function at Parade Ground, Sector 17, on Monday morning, the traffic police have issued an advisory regarding roads to be avoided.

From 6.30 am till the function gets over, the road from the Sector 16/17/22/23 roundabout up to Gurdial Singh petrol pump in Sector 22-A will remain closed, along with the road from Old District Court, Sector 17, up to Hotel Shivalikview and from Lyon’s Restaurant light point near the MC office up to Parade Ground. No general parking will be allowed in front of the Sector 22-A market till the function gets over.

Special invitees can approach from the Sector 16/17/22/23 roundabout and park their vehicles in this area. General public can approach Parade Ground either from the Sector-17 ISBT Chowk or from the Sector 17/18 light point side. They can park their vehicles in designated parking lots, including in front of Sector 22-B market, circus ground in Sector 17, parking area adjacent to Neelam Cinema, Sector 17, and multi-storey parking in Sector 17.

Buses headed towards the Sector-17 ISBT will be diverted from Kisan Bhawan Chowk and Piccadilly Chowk via Himalaya Marg.

To decongest this area at the time of dispersal, traffic will be diverted from Sector-17 ISBT Chowk on Udyog Path by diverting traffic coming from the Sector 17/18 light point, Aroma light point, Sector 18/19/20/21 Chowk and Cricket Stadium Chowk from 10.45 am to 11.30 am. At the time of dispersal, only buses will be allowed to ply on this stretch.

All attendees must carry an original photo ID card. Attendees cannot bring any objectionable articles, such as bag, match box, knife, cigarette, weapon, liquor, inflammable items, electronic devices, black flag, banners or posters.

Road restrictions for At Home

For the At Home function, commuters should avoid the road in front of Punjab Raj Bhavan from the Sector 5/6/7/8 roundabout to the T-Point of Vigyan Path and Sukhna Path near Chandigarh Golf Club from 3.30 pm onwards.

Members of Chandigarh Golf Club can use Sukhna Path from SGGS College side (dividing road of Sectors 7/26) for approaching and leaving the club from 3:30 pm onwards.

Around Haryana Raj Bhavan, movement on the road stretch from Gursagar Sahib Gurdwara turn up to Sector 5/6/7/8 Chowk will remain restricted for general public from 2.30 pm onwards. Commuters are advised to use Uttar Marg from Rock Garden side for approaching Sukhna Lake.

