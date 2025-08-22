Search
Fri, Aug 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

IIM Jammu holds orientation programme for 5th IPM batch

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Published on: Aug 22, 2025 07:32 am IST

The three-day programme has been designed to welcome the new batch and orient them towards academic rigor, discipline, and holistic development. The inaugural ceremony was attended by IIM Jammu director BS Sahay

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu, on Thursday, inaugurated a three-day long orientation programme for the fifth batch of the five year integrated programme in management (IPM 2025–2030) at its Jagti Campus near here.

The three-day programme has been designed to welcome the new batch and orient them towards academic rigor, discipline, and holistic development. (File)
The three-day programme has been designed to welcome the new batch and orient them towards academic rigor, discipline, and holistic development. (File)

The three-day programme has been designed to welcome the new batch and orient them towards academic rigor, discipline, and holistic development. The inaugural ceremony was attended by IIM Jammu director BS Sahay.

Sahay congratulated the students on their selection into the IPM programme, noting the intense competition and significant rise in applicants for the programme.

He reminded them that the coming five years will not be easy and urged them to reflect on what they truly want to achieve in life, whether to become job creators or job seekers.

Highlighting the rapid rise of unicorns in India and the opportunities under NEP 2020, he stressed the importance of skill development, innovation, and entrepreneurship. He mentioned that as India rises as a global economic and knowledge powerhouse under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, IIM Jammu remains committed to nurturing leaders who embody values, ethics, inclusivity, and innovation.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / IIM Jammu holds orientation programme for 5th IPM batch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On