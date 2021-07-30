IIT Ropar picked to ready DPR for upgrade of Chandigarh’s waste processing plant

Stepping up the process of upgrade of the solid waste processing plant in Sector 25, the general house of Chandigarh municipal corporation on Thursday awarded the work of preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) and request for proposal (tender document) to IIT Ropar.

The IIT will be submitting the report within a month and a half. MC commissioner KK Yadav said, “The IIT has sought three months for submission of the DPR and request for proposal (RFP) but we expect it to be submitted in a month and a half.”

Earlier, the MC had sought quotations from Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar, and Thapar Institute of Technology, Patiala.

Thapar Institute didn’t participate, but PEC and IIT Ropar submitted their quotations. The MC opted for IIT Ropar’s bid as it was lower than PEC’s. While PEC sought ₹80 lakh for the work, IIT Ropar submitted a quote of ₹26.77 lakh, plus institute overheads (20%) and taxes (18%).

During the debate over the issue in the house, joint commissioner Sorabh Arora, said, “IIT Ropar has better experience in preparing such DPRs and RFPs. It has been associated with the Punjab government on such issues.”

DPR of dry, wet and horticulture waste

IIT Ropar, along with its quotation, also submitted that it would formulate a DPR and RFP for conversion of dry waste into energy technology, for wet waste management at the existing composting plant by enhancing its capacity and for the processing of the horticulture waste. It will also explore other technologies for horticulture waste management. It will make technical and financial assessment of the project.

After finalisation of DPR and RFP, the MC will float tenders and then allot the work.

After more than a year of debates, presentations and study tours, the MC General House on July 15, in special house meet, finally had decided in favour of “waste to energy” technology for upgrading the solid waste processing plant in Sector 25 (Dadumajra). In the meeting, it was decided that the MC would seek quotations from IIT Ropar, PEC and Thapar Institute for preparation of the DPR and RFP for the project.

The city produces 550-600 metric tonnes of waste daily. Of this, around 200 MT is dry waste, 150 MT is wet (kitchen) waste, mixed waste is 75MT and horticulture waste runs into 100 to 125 MT. However, the plant’s current waste processing capacity is only 70-80 MT.

In June last year, the civic body had taken over the plant from the Jaypee Group due to its inability to process the waste completely.

But since then, the MC has neither improved the plant’s working nor upgraded the technology and most of the daily waste is still being dumped at the Dadumajra landfill.

MC to construct ₹76.40 crore banquet hall

The fund-starved MC on Thursday decided to construct a banquet hall after razing the existing Janj Ghar in Sector 47. The banquet, fitted with latest amenities, will have ground, first and second floor. There will also be a basement for parking of vehicles and other purposes.

The MC will seek funds from the UT administration or ask the administration itself to build it. The MC has already approved a banquet hall in Industrial Area, Phase 1, but the work is still to start due to fund crunch.

When Congress councillors objected to it, mayor Ravi Kant Sharma assured that the MC will get funds from the UT administration. Commenting on the need for the project, councillor Davesh Moudgil, “People will no longer have to go to Zirakpur. MC will also earn revenue from it.”

The MC House also decided to undertake special repair and maintenance of back service lanes in Sector 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 at a cost of ₹3 crore.

BJP, Congress spar over attack on mayor

Heated exchange was witnessed between Congress and BJP councillors when the latter alleged that the Congress was behind the attack on mayor and senior BJP leader Sanjay Tandon in Sector 48 on July 17. Moudgil said to Congress councillors, “Don’t turn democracy into mobocracy. Congress workers were in the mob that attacked the mayor.” Joining him, BJP councillor Gurpeet Singh Dhillon, said, “I am a farmer. Farmers don’t indulge in such shameful acts.” Mayor Sharma added, “Jawab toh humme har tarha ka dena ata heipar hum Constitution ke saath chalte hei (we can give a fitting reply, but we go by the Constitution)”

In response, Congress councillor and leader of opposition Devinder Singh Babla, said, “Such attacks should not happen. But what about the atrocities committed on farmers. What about their rights being taken away?”

“For the last six months, they are sitting in Delhi, but the government is not listening to them,” said Satish Kainth, Congress councillor.