I-League 2022-23: RoundGlass Punjab score 2-0 win over Real Kashmir

RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) ousted Real Kashmir FC 2-0 to continue their unbeaten run at home in Round 14 of the I-League 2022-23 at the Tau Devi Lal Football Stadium in Panchkula on Friday.

For the home team, their Spanish midfielder Juan Mera struck first blood in the 41st minute, while Bradon doubled the lead in the 63rd minute to seal the game in their favour. With this win, RoundGlass Punjab FC have consolidated their spot on the top in the Hero I-League points table for the ongoing season.

RGPFC gaffer Staikos Vergetis went ahead with the same line-up for this game as he had for the game against Mohammedan FC but changed the formation style to an attacking one of 3-4-3. With a heavy mid-field, RoundGlass Punjab FC were able to control the game in the centre with elan against a defence-heavy opponent.

RGPFC changed the pace of the game at the half-hour mark and found success in the 41st minute when Juan Mera scored off a sizzling left-footed curler from a free kick just outside the 18-yard box, beating Real Kashmir’s most experienced custodian Subhashis Roy. Thereafter it was an RGPFC show all throughout denying Real Kashmir any clear opportunities.

The second half did not see a lot of changes in the style of play from both teams, however, with a lone goal lead RGPFC played with an edge and that helped them with their attacking confidence. They soon doubled their lead in the 63rd minute when K. Lhungdim’s cross found Luka Majcen’s head. Majcen’s header was cleared by Real Kashmir’s Subhashis Roy and, like always, it was Brandon Vanlalremdika who made the most of the rebound to find the back of the net to double RoundGlass Punjab FC’s lead.

RKFC, thereafter, tried to reduce the deficit but were unable to score. RGPFC were hungry for more goals as they kept on attacking but failed to increase their lead. Brandon Vanlalremdika was adjudged the Hero of the Match for his goal and overall performance in the match.

RGPFC have 29 points from 13 matches while Real Kashmir have 19 points from 14 matches. RGPFC will take on Kenkre FC on February 1 in their next match.