Illegal arms supply: Jalandhar police get 10-day remand of gangster Bishnoi

The Jalandhar police brought gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on transit remand from Moga to probe charges of illegal arms supply on Friday. He was produced in court and sent to 10-day police remand.

A senior police officer said, “One Deepak Kumar, who was arrested with 1kg heroin and a pistol, said that he had procured the weapon from Bishnoi.”

The gangster, who is also an accused in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala, was brought from Moga amid tight security. Heavy police deployment was seen in and around the court complex, and roads leading to the complex were also closed.