Two illegal de-addiction centres busted in Panchkula, 37 rescued

A photo shared on social media about ill treatment of a youth led to two illegal drug de-addiction centres operating in Barwala in Panchkula being busted.

The chief minister flying squad and CID on Friday rescued 37 youths from the centres being run by Ujala Foundation in Batour village and Helping Hand Foundation near the power house in Barwala. (HT Photo)

The chief minister flying squad and CID on Friday rescued 37 youths from the centres being run by Ujala Foundation in Batour village and Helping Hand Foundation near the power house in Barwala. The rescued youths have been sent for medical examination. The raid was conducted as part of continued investigation into a photo that was shared on social media on April 27 purportedly showing a naked youth being ill-treated.

Around 20 people were found locked in a room at the centre run by Ujala Foundation. They told the team that they were being ill-treated and tortured by the staff, and alleged that they were made to strip and ridiculed in front of others.

The team informed the local police, health officials and drug inspector. Ujala Foundation’s operator Jaspreet Singh was later arrested, while others were detained by the police.

Another 17 youths were rescued from the centre operated by Helping Hand Foundation. This centre was operated by Harpreet Singh and Ajeet Singh.

The drug de-addiction centres were operating sans any licence, degrees, diplomas and without registration. The owners charged ₹10,000 per month from the patients. Two separate cases have been registered and police have arrested six persons.

