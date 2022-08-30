Illegal mining: HC orders stay on mining in Pathankot, Gurdaspur border areas

: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday restrained Punjab government from allowing mining along Ravi river in Pathankot and Gurdaspur, along international border with Pakistan.

The high court bench of chief justice RS Jha and justice Arun Palli passed the order after the Indian Army and Border Security Force (BSF) in their reports to high court had termed it threat to the national security. Lawyers associated with the case confirmed the development. However, detailed order is awaited. The court was hearing a 2013 plea in which in July issue of illegal mining in borders areas had cropped up, which resulted in the HC seeking reports from various agencies.

At one point, the high court bench orally observed that whether mining was so important that it was being allowed to “mess with national security”.

Earlier Punjab government had told court that due to rainy season, mining is not allowed till September. It also said that a visit was undertaken by state government officials with BSF of the areas in question. Some suggestions have been given by the BSF, same are being acted upon. Pathankot as well as Gurdaspur civil as well as police administrations have initiated steps to curb illegal mining. A meeting was also fixed between the chief secretary and BSF on August 26 to address the issues cropping up with respect to illegal mining, it was submitted.

However, petitioner’s counsel brought before court that due to illegal mining, a railway bridge in Pathankot connecting Punjab and Himachal suffered damage due to floods. It is considered as one of the most important strategic routes for the Army, the counsel had submitted.

The BSF also contradicted state government’s stand and submitted that the sand mining is going on unabated and unchecked in River Ravi in close proximity to the international border areas in Gurdaspur.

It reiterated its earlier submissions that besides posing a huge threat to ecology, it is also posing a huge threat to the security of internal border. It starts before sunrise and goes on till late night. The presence of unverified labourers at these mining sites and related operation along the international border is perceived to be a security threat, it added.

In recent days there has been many drone incursions from Pakistan side and possibility of dropping drugs and arms at the camp site vehicles cannot be ruled out, it said adding that Use of JCB and several heavy duty excavators may jeopardise the security. Tunnels can be built from Pakistan side due to ditches, it stated adding that terrorists may reach upto fence in the guise of workers.

As of Army, it said that ditches and gorges which are formed as a result of illegal mining, facilitates cross border infiltration. Unplanned and uncontrolled mining may cause change in the natural water drainage and even change the course of river resulting in army posts being susceptible to floods. Illegal mining has been a facilitating factor towards the nexus between drugs smugglers, terrorists and anti-national elements, operating in the hinterland, nurtured and controlled by Pakistani spy agency, ISI, it added.

The high court while deferring hearing asked the Punjab government to file an affidavit on the issues raised and take steps to curb illegal mining.

Suggestions and issues raised by BSF and Army

Due to ditches, tunnels can be constructed from Pakistan side

Due to illegal mining, course of river may change and BSF posts may get flooded

Illegal mining facilitates the nexus between drugs smugglers, terrorists, nurtured and controlled by ISI

Crushers in border areas should be allowed only between 6 am to 7 pm as due to noise any drone movement can go undetected

Identification of labour working on these crushers/ sites

Movement of mining material should be allowed during the day

No overloading be allowed and regular join checking by BSF and Punjab