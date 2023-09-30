Illegal mining row Punjab: Departmental probe ordered against suspended policemen

AMRITSAR : Punjab Police have ordered a departmental probe against five cops who were suspended on Thursday for the alleged torture of Aam Aadmi Party’s Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura’s brother-in-law in an illegal sand mining case.

Taking action in the case, the government had also transferred Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gurmeet Singh Chauhan.

The suspended cops include Goindwal Sahib station house officer (SHO) Sukhbir Singh, CIA in-charge sub-inspector (SI) Prabhjit Singh, SI Surjit Singh, and assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) Paramdeep Singh and Hardeep Singh.

The MLA’s brother-in-law, Nishan Singh, was among 10 persons arrested for alleged illegal sand mining during a special raid by the CIA staff of the Tarn Taran police on Tuesday night. According to the police, 10 tipper trucks and an excavator were recovered from the spot and the mining operation was being operated by one Avtar Singh with the help of Nishan.

“A departmental probe has been marked against the suspended cops to superintendent of police (SP-headquarters), Tarn Taran, Maninder Singh. The officer will also probe the allegations of torture,” said deputy inspector general (DIG-Ferozepur range) Ranjit Singh Dhillon.

According to the suspension order issued by the DIG, the five cops had tortured the MLA’s brother-in-law to make him confess that the mining operation was being carried out by the Lalpura.

Meanwhile, Nishan has been admitted to the Tarn Taran civil hospital for his treatment. Senior medical officer Kawaljit Singh said: “There is an injury mark on Nishan’s eye. He was referred from the Khadoor Sahib civil hospital.”

Meanwhile, outgoing SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan was given a warm farewell by the district police on Friday. Cops were seen showering flower petals on Chauhan when he left in a Gypsy decorated with flowers.

Chauhan was transferred and asked to report to the DGP a day after MLA Lalpura alleged that his brother-in-law was implicated in a false case.

Oppn slams AAP govt

The Shiromani Akali Dal, Congress and Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) have slammed the AAP government in Punjab for transferring Tarn Taran SSP and suspending five cops.

Speaking at a protest rally in Fazilka on Friday, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the AAP legislators were pressuring the state police to refrain from taking action against people involved in drug smuggling and illegal sand mining. “Just the previous day, the district police chief of Tarn Taran was transferred because he had apprehended the brother-in-law of an AAP legislator for engaging in illegal mining. Similarly, AAP legislators were granting political protection to drug smugglers in exchange for regular payments,” he said.

“The ground reality in #Punjab starkly contrasts the rosy picture AAP is painting for Punjabi’s. Witnessing the heartfelt farewell of outgoing Tarn Taran SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan, showered with petals and tears in the eyes of his colleagues, one can’t help but question the motives behind his transfer. @BhagwantMann and DGP Punjab, is this how we treat our most dedicated officers? To appease an MLA with questionable ties to the sand mafia in Khadoor Sahib? The integrity of @PunjabPoliceInd is at stake, and the people demand transparency and justice,” former minister and Congress leafer Pargat Singh posted on X.

“Farewell to a remarkable officer! Tarn Taran SSP Gurmeet Singh Chahuan’s colleagues in the @PunjabPoliceInd expressed their deep love and respect as he departed due to a dispute with MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura. It’s a moment to reflect on the challenges like the alleged nexus between ruling party MLAs and the mining mafia,” posted BJP leader Fatehjung Bajwa on X.

