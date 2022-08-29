Illegal sand mining: 13 booked for trying to mow down officials in Ludhiana

In an alarming incident, a person accused of carrying out illegal sand mining operations attempted to run over employees of the mining department who had arrived at the spot to shut down the operations in Tandimand village of Machhiwara.

The accused, Sunil Singh of Gaunsgarh of Machhiwara village, Pindi, Gurpreet Singh, Kulwinder Singh and Amrik Singh – residents of Tandimand village itself, late on Saturday night allegedly assaulted the officials before trying to mow them down with a tractor trolley.

The Machhiwara police lodged a case against the accused. Nine other aides of the accused named in the complaint are yet to be identified.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of district mining officer Munish Batra who said he received information about the illegal mining operations in Tandimand, following which he, along with his team and police personnel, reached the spot.

He alleged that upon objecting opened an attack on them. The accused also tried to run them over with a tractor trolley. The accused later fled from the spot, leaving the tractor-trolley and a bike behind.

Assistant sub-inspector Pargat Singh, investigating officer, said an FIR under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 379 (theft) 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Cide and section 21 of Mining Act had been registered against the accused.

A hunt is on for the accused’s arrest.