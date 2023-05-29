Bathinda MC exhibits less urgency to demolish illegal construction near arms depot

More than four months after defence authorities flagged illegal construction activities near a strategic site of the Bathinda military station, the local body is yet to demolish a cluster of newly built showrooms.

A spot visit on Saturday revealed that the showrooms on Mansa road were shut. (HT Photo)

According to official sources, in February, Bathinda Municipal Corporation (MC) identified 13 showrooms built within 1,200 yards of an ammunition depot at the local defence establishment, the largest military base in Asia and home headquarters of 10 Corps.

The Chetak corps is responsible for defending India’s border with Pakistan in south Punjab and north Rajasthan.

“On February 17, these showrooms were sealed, and notices were served to landowners. These showrooms are less than 900 yards from the ammunition depot. As per the rules, the area around the defence ammunition storage facility is a prohibited zone and no construction is allowed. Such constructions are liable to be demolished to ensure the safety of the sensitive zones of the defence base,” said an official.

A spot visit on Saturday revealed that the showrooms located near the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) on Mansa road were shut and sources said the single-storey commercial site was sealed before it was put to use. The local body authorities are under scanner for going slow on an action against the unauthorised commercial development.

Municipal commissioner, Rahul said on Sunday said that the process to demolish all 13 showrooms would be initiated in the next few days for gross violations of rules. MC has not issued a no objection certificate (NOC) as no construction is permitted in the sensitive zone.

“Our teams were busy in the removal of encroachments at the Mall Road and other places in the city and construction of an ambitious seven-storey public vehicle parking project. These showrooms were built in complete violation of rules, and will be razed soon,” he added.

The commissioner said 3-4 people, including few Bathinda-based lawyers, own the illegal showrooms.

“The violators have not responded even once to the MC’s notices for carrying illegal constructions. We immediately swung into action after the Bathinda military station authorities alerted us about the violation,” he added.