Ludhiana: Man ends life, female friend dumps body in canal

After a 35-year-old married man ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at the house of his female friend in Khanna, the woman along with her brother and two aides allegedly dumped the body in a canal without informing his family, police said on Wednesday.

The City Khanna police have registered an FIR against the four accused under sections 306, 201 and 34 of the IPC.

After the wife of the victim filed a complaint, the Khanna police lodged an FIR against the accused, including the woman, her brother and two their aides.

ASI Surajdeen, who is investigating the case, said the victim was married and the couple has two minor children, including a 3-year-old son and a 4-year-old daughter.

The ASI added that the victim had developed illicit relations with the accused woman who is unmarried. He was a frequent visitor to her house and used to help her financially.

His wife was aware about the extramarital affair of her husband. She had requested the accused woman to snap all ties with her husband, but to no avail.

The ASI added that the accused woman was planning to go to Goa to work with a company, but the victim was forcing her to stay in Khanna. On May 25, the victim went to the woman’s house, where he indulged in a spat over the matter and in a fit of rage, he ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at her house.

The ASI added that instead of informing his family members and police, the accused took the body in a car to Bhakra Canal near Khant Mannpur village and dumped it.

The City Khanna police have registered an FIR against the four accused under sections 306, 201 and 34 of the IPC. The accused are yet to be arrested. The body of the victim is yet to be recovered.

