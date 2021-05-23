Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / IMA Panchkula offers free telephonic doctor consultations
IMA Panchkula offers free telephonic doctor consultations

A total of 12 private doctors have been roped in to provide consultations during different time slots for various specialities
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 02:15 AM IST
Due to non-availability of OPD services in the government sector, the Indian Medical Association, Panchkula, has decided to offer free telephonic consultations.

A total of 12 private doctors have been roped in to provide consultations during different time slots for various specialities.

“To avail this service, any person desiring to consult any doctor can call at these numbers on the provided contact numbers during that time slot,” the official statement of IMA said.

As many as five internal medicine specialists are available from 9am to 7pm – Dr Prakash Chand Gupta (9am to 11am, 94172-56129), Dr DK Oberoi (10am to noon, 94177-94335), Dr Tejinder Mohan Aggarwal (2pm to 3pm, 76960-10707), Dr Sunita Singla (4pm to 6pm, 98160-53715) and Dr Jyotika Kapoor (6pm to 7pm, 9888205130).

Four child specialists are available from 9am to 8pm – Dr Rajiv Arya (9am to 10am, 95925-53137), Dr Arun Dua (11am to 1pm, 98760-29885), Dr Shakuntala Lavasa (3pm to 5pm, 94172-62239) and Vijay Singla (7pm to 8pm, 99888-97570).

For dermatology issues, Dr Nitika Arya can be contacted from 1pm to 2pm at 98550-08581 and for gynaecology concerns Dr Mamta Singla from 2pm to 3pm at 93162-82935.

Intensivist Dr Deepak Khanduja is available from 6pm to 7pm at 99881-99907. All consultations will be free of cost.

