IMD forecasts heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana till Sept 2

ByAsian News International, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 30, 2025 07:00 am IST

An orange alert has been announced for north and west Punjab, as well as north and south Haryana from Saturday, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that monsoon activity will continue over Punjab and Haryana until September 2, with heavy rainfall expected in several districts that are already reeling under excess showers.

Indian Army personnel on their trucks arrive to rescue flood victims stranded in floodwaters after a rise in water level of the Ravi river at a village near Ajnala, Amritsar on Friday. (AFP)
IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said the current weather systems indicated widespread rainfall in north and west Punjab as well as north and south Haryana over the next four days.

He added that rainfall activity was expected to gradually decline after September 2, but another spell of monsoon showers may revive in the second half of September, particularly around September 18 to 20.

“Even if rainfall amounts reduce, the prevailing situation may worsen because both states are already facing excess rains,” Paul said.

Several Punjab districts, including Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Sangrur, Mansa and Moga, have recorded rainfall far above normal this monsoon season. Between August 25 and 27 alone, these regions experienced nearly eight to nine times the average rainfall, exacerbating the flood situation in low-lying areas.

The wet spell is likely to continue over Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Rupnagar, Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, Sangrur, Mansa, Bathinda, Ferozepur and Fazilka in Punjab, as well as the adjoining districts of Haryana.

Follow Us On