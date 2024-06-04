IMD issues alerts for thunderstorms and gusty winds for next three days

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for June 4, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds at 30-40 km/h. A woman shields a child under an umbrella amid the scorching heat at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

For June 5 and 6, a yellow alert is in place, indicating a heatwave is likely in some areas.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Heatwave continued at Chandigarh Airport on Monday, with the maximum temperature rising slightly from 42.4°C to 43°C, 3.8 degrees above normal temperature. The minimum temperature stayed around 29.3°C, 3 degrees above normal.

Meanwhile, with the rise in humidity, the maximum temperature has started declining, while the minimum temperature is on the rise.

On Monday, the maximum humidity recorded was 53%, while the minimum was 18%.

According to IMD officials, a new Western Disturbance (WD) has arrived in the region, likely bringing light rain from Tuesday to Thursday. This could lower the daytime temperature to 40°C, but cloudy conditions might push the minimum temperature above 30°C.

IMD officials explained that the city will experience thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds for the next three days due to moisture convergence from the Arabian Sea.

The IMD has forecast a hotter and drier June than usual. However, relief is expected towards the end of the month when the monsoon is predicted to arrive.

The forecast suggests a continuation of the dry spell from May, with temperatures expected to remain above normal. There’s also a high probability of heatwave conditions, especially in the early part of the month.

For next three days the maximum temperature will remain around 40°C and minimum temperature will remain between 30°C to 28°C.

IMD’s recent long-range forecast predicts above-average monsoon rains in the region. Monsoon has arrived early in India, entering parts of Karnataka, with ongoing rains in Kerala and the northeast. It’s uncertain if this year will see record-breaking rains like last monsoon season.