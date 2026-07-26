IMD issues orange alert in 8 Himachal districts from tomorrow amid western disturbance

As a western disturbance is set to become active from July 27, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts heavy rainfall in most parts of the state. The IMD has issued an orange alert for very heavy rainfall in eight districts from July 27 to July 29.

Border Roads Organisation officials clearing debris at an affected site following recent landslides on Saturday. (HTPhoto)

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An orange alert has been issued for Chamba, Kangra, and Sirmaur districts for July 27 due to the likelihood of heavy rain, while an orange alert will remain in effect for Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur districts on July 28. A yellow alert has been issued for all other districts of the state, except for Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur.

134 roads closed due to heavy rain

Around 134 roads are closed in the state due to rain, disrupting connectivity, though as per the state emergency operation centre (SEOC), no national highway was blocked as of Saturday at 6pm.

According to the SEOC’s status report, Mandi district remained the worst affected, accounting for 58 of the blocked roads, followed by Kullu (33), Chamba (23), Sirmaur (12), Shimla (7), Lahaul and Spiti (5), and Bilaspur and Una with one road closure each.

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{{^usCountry}} The continuing spell of rain has also disrupted electricity supply, with 78 distribution transformer regions (DTRs) reported out of service. While drinking water supply has also been impacted, with 35 water supply schemes (WSS) remaining non-functional across the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The continuing spell of rain has also disrupted electricity supply, with 78 distribution transformer regions (DTRs) reported out of service. While drinking water supply has also been impacted, with 35 water supply schemes (WSS) remaining non-functional across the state. {{/usCountry}}

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Continuous heavy rainfall resulted in landslides in Chamba district, where a hillside suddenly gave way near Kharamukh on the Pathankot-Bharmour National Highway. Large boulders and debris began cascading down rapidly, and 25 employees working at the Chamera-3 power station dam site narrowly escaped being caught in the slide.

On Friday evening, heavy debris and large stones suddenly began falling from the hillside amidst a loud rumbling sound. Panic ensued among the employees present at the site. Sensing the life-threatening danger, the workers immediately fled to safer locations and managed to save their lives. Three employees sustained minor injuries during the incident. Fortunately, no one suffered serious injuries.

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