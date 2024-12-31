IMD predicts more snowfall this week as cold wave tightens grip over Kashmir

After last week’s heavy snowfall, the cold wave conditions intensified across Kashmir on Tuesday, with the weather department predicting fresh spells of light to moderate snowfall in the valley over the next week. A man breaks the ice as he rows his boat on the partially frozen Dal Lake in Srinagar on December 31. (AFP)

Kashmir is again reeling under severe cold wave and ski resort of Gulmarg and Pahalgam were coldest places in the Valley. Two (WD) western disturbances are approaching towards Kashmir, which could result in heavy to moderate snowfall in different parts in the first week of January.

Summer capital Srinagar recorded -3.5°C during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Gulmarg, a tourist resort town known for skiing activities in north Kashmir, recorded a low of -11.5°C, which was down one and half degrees from the previous night, the Met department said. Another tourist resort Pahalgam also recorded cold night with temperature dropping to -8.4°C, which is 3.2 degrees below normal temperature. Qazigund, also known as the gateway of Kashmir, recorded -5.6°C.

The Met office has forecast light snowfall on the first day of the new year and another spell of moderate snowfall later in the week.

“A feeble western disturbance is likely to hit Kashmir on January 1 and 2. There is a possibility of light snow at scattered places. A moderate to strong Western Disturbance is likely to affect from January 3 to 6. There is a chance of snow at most places with peak activity on 4th to 6th January,” it said, adding there is a possibility of heavy snow at few places in the higher reaches during the second spell.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of ‘Chillai-Kalan’ -- the harshest period of winter -- which began on December 21. During the 40 days of Chillai-Kalan, the chances of snowfall are the highest and the temperature drops considerably.

It ends on January 30 next year but the cold wave continues even after that. Chillai-Kalan is followed by a 20-day ‘Chillai-Khurd’ (small cold) and a 10-day ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold).

Light snowfall likely in higher reaches of Himachal

As people gear up to usher in the New Year 2025, the weather department on Tuesday predicted light snow likely at isolated places in Lahaul–Spiti and over higher reaches of the Chamba, Kinnaur, and Kullu districts.

The weather remained dry over the last 24 hours, while dense fog was observed in Kangra and moderate fog in Una, Sundernagar, and Mandi. The cold wave was observed in Sundernagar, Una, and Chamba. In the state lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Tabo at -17.3°C.