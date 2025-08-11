IMD sounds orange alert in Himachal till August 14

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has sounded an orange alert in several districts of the state from August 11 to 14. Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts will continue to be under an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 13, while several other districts will be under a yellow alert. (HT File)

According to MeT officials, light to moderate rainfall is very likely at most places till August 15 and at many places on August 16. Very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places from August 11 to 14, while one or two spells of heavy rainfall are also expected at isolated places on August 15 and 16.

The weather office has sounded an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 11 in Chamba, Kangra and Mandi districts with a yellow alert in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Solan districts.

For August 12, an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been sounded in Chamba, Kangra and Mandi, while Una, Bilaspur and Sirmaur districts will be under a yellow alert of heavy rainfall.

Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts will continue to be under an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 13, while several other districts will be under a yellow alert. Moreover, an orange alert of heavy rainfall has again been sounded on August 14 in Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur districts

As heavy rainfall continues to batter parts of Himachal, as many as 360 roads, including a national highway, remain blocked in the state on Sunday – with 212 of them in Mandi district alone.

In Kullu district, where 91 roads remain blocked, a stretch of National Highway (NH-305) is blocked at Jhed (Khanag) due to a landslide. While 22 roads were blocked in Kangra, 13 roads remained blocked in Shimla district.

.Since the onset of the monsoon in Himachal on June 20, as many as 224 people have lost their lives so far. This includes 116 deaths due to rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, and drowning, while 108 people have died in road accidents. More than 2,000 houses have been either partially or completely damaged. The cumulative losses in the state during the monsoon season have so far amounted to around ₹1,980 crore.

During the last 24 hours, the monsoon activity was weak over the state. While light to moderate rain was observed at many places, heavy rain was observed at isolated places during this period. The highest rainfall of 7 mm was recorded in Kangra Aero, followed by Palampur (5 mm), Bharwain (4 mm), Sarahan (3 mm), Shimla Aero (2 mm), Dharmshala (2 mm), Pandoh (2 mm), Bilaspur Sadar (1 mm), Kasauli (1 mm), Shimla (1 mm) and Chuari (1 cm).