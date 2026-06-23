IMD sounds yellow alert for thunderstorm for 4 Himachal dists for June 23

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, has predicted rainfall in parts of the state till June 28 and has sounded a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in several districts till June 26.

People gather at a snow site at Baralacha Pass, in Lahaul and Spiti district, on Monday. (PTI)

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The weather office said that light to moderate rainfall is expected at a few places across the state on June 23, 24, 25 and 26, while light showers are likely at isolated places during the remaining days of the week.

MeT department officials on Monday said that maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-3°C over many parts of the state during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, no significant change is expected in maximum temperatures over the subsequent 3-4 days. Also, no significant change is expected in minimum temperatures across many parts of the state during the next 4-5 days.

For June 23, a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds has been sounded in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts. A similar alert has been issued for these districts as well as Shimla district from June 24 to 26.

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{{^usCountry}} During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain was observed at isolated places across the state. The highest rainfall of 22.8 mm was recorded in Jot, followed by Slapper (14.3 mm), Dhaulakuan (9 mm), Bharmour (5 mm), Kukumseri (4.6 mm), Sundernagar (3.6 mm), Sangla (3.2 mm), Manali (3 mm), Shimla (3 mm) and Chopal (2 mm). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain was observed at isolated places across the state. The highest rainfall of 22.8 mm was recorded in Jot, followed by Slapper (14.3 mm), Dhaulakuan (9 mm), Bharmour (5 mm), Kukumseri (4.6 mm), Sundernagar (3.6 mm), Sangla (3.2 mm), Manali (3 mm), Shimla (3 mm) and Chopal (2 mm). {{/usCountry}}

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Thunderstorms and lightning were observed in Sundernagar, Kangra, Shimla, Jot and Murari Devi, while gusty winds were reported in Reckong Peo, Seobagh and Neri. A hailstorm was reported in Shimla.

Meanwhile, the average maximum temperatures remained below normal in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. Una was the hottest place in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 35.4°C. Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 22.8°C, which was 1.9 degrees below normal, while Manali recorded a maximum temperature of 26°C, 1.4 degrees below normal. The maximum temperature in Dharamshala was recorded at 31°C.

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Below normal temperatures were recorded at several stations in the state, including Sundernagar, Bhuntar, Kalpa, Nahan, Keylong, Solan and Mandi.