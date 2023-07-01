Mohali man seeking life for family in Canada duped of 54 lakh

Police have lodged an FIR against an immigration consultancy firm for duping a Mohali resident of ₹54 lakh after promising to help him and his family migrate to Canada.

Complainant Parminder Singh of Phase 11 told the police that he met owners of the Rahul Consultants, an immigration firm in Sector 17-D, in 2015 through a friend.

The husband-wife duo, who run the firm, managed to get business tourist visas for him and his wife.

In 2018, Parminder again approached them for assistance in securing permanent residence (PR) in Canada for his family. He alleged that the couple assured to help them get PR within six months of payment.

He was made to talk to a woman who according to the couple would arrange the required documents for his family’s migration.

On the couple’s assurance, Parminder said he paid ₹54 lakh to them and the woman, who lives in Canada, but the trio neither fulfilled their promise nor returned his money.

He thus lodged a complaint at the SSP window at Police Headquarters, Sector 9, following which the Sector 17 police registered a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have registered a cheating case on the complaint of the victim, but investigation is still on to establish the role of the suspects as alleged by the complainant,” a police officer privy to the probe said.

