Immigration fraud: Chandigarh woman booked for duping Khanna man of 11 lakh

The owner of a Chandigarh-based immigration agency has been booked for duping a Khanna resident of around ₹11 lakh on the pretext of providing a study visa for Canada for his daughter-in-law
A cheating case has been registered by Khanna police against the owner of the Chandigarh-based immigration firm.
Published on Oct 21, 2021 12:08 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The owner of a Chandigarh-based immigration agency has been booked for duping a Khanna resident of around 11 lakh on the pretext of providing a study visa for Canada for his daughter-in-law.

The accused has been identified as Pooja Mahajan, owner of I-Abroad Education and Immigration Services Private Limited, Sector 42-C, Chandigarh.

The FIR has been lodged based on the complaint of Baljinder Singh of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Khanna.

Baljinder stated that his daughter-in-law Prabhjot Kaur had applied for a study visa to Canada through the agency, which Mahajan had promised to provide for 12 lakh.

“I had transferred 5.10 lakh and 5.80 lakh via RTGC to the firm on July 8, 2020 and September 19, 2020, respectively. But, the accused has neither provided the visa nor returned the money,” stated the complainant.

Assistant sub-inspector Jagjivan Ram, investigating officer, said that after preliminary investigation, a case under Section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code and 24 of Immigration Act has been registered at Khanna city police station.

