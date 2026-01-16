Immovable property of Pak-based terror handler attached in Poonch

In a decisive legal action against terrorism and anti-national elements operating from across the border, Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached an immovable property belonging to a Pakistan-based terror handler, officials said on Thursday. The accused had earlier exfiltrated to PoJK and has since been actively involved in activities inimical to the security and sovereignty of the nation, officials said. (File)

The terror handler has been identified as Abdul Aziz, son of Ahmeda Lone, a resident of Chamber Kanari in Mandi tehsil in Poonch district, who is presently operating as a Pakistan-based terror handler.

The property has been attached in compliance with the directions of a court of law.

The attachment has been affected in connection with FIR registered at police station Mandi under Sections 2/3 of the E&IMCO Act. “The attached property comprises 10 kanal 14 marlas of land, falling under khasra numbers 491 situated in Mandi tehsil in Poonch district with an assessed value of approximately ₹22.05 lakh,” said a police officer.

The accused had earlier exfiltrated to PoJK and has since been actively involved in activities inimical to the security and sovereignty of the nation, he added.

Owing to his continued evasion of the legal process, the accused was declared a proclaimed offender by the court.

Despite sustained efforts by Poonch police to secure his arrest, he remained beyond the reach of law, compelling the court to order attachment of his immovable property. “Acting upon these directions, the attachment was executed by Poonch police in close coordination with the revenue department, after following all due legal procedures, verification, and documentation,” said the officer.