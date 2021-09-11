Immunity booster tea to be launched by NIPER Mohali by December

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali, is all set to launch a herbal tea for boosting immunity by the end of this year.

Even though the product was developed in June last year by NIPER scientist and head of the department of natural products, Sanjay Jachak, more scientific information has been provided to show how the plants used in the formulation of the tea individually help in boosting immunity. The product is aimed at being used as a preventive remedy to tackle the coronavirus infection.

Director of NIPER, professor Dulal Panda, said, “We will be applying for the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence and we are hopeful of getting it by October end. Then we will be launching it in the market in collaboration with a tea company.”

Panda further said that the best part about the tea is there is no added sugar, which is helpful for diabetic people. The tea can be had three times a day, even by children and senior citizens without any problem. It is soothing on the throat and can help the body fight seasonal flu problems as well. He added that the tea is an in-house preparation using herbs collected/procured from within the NIPER medicinal plant garden on campus.

Six locally available herbs, possessing potent immune-modulatory activity, have been used to make the tea. These include Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera), Giloe (Tinospora cordifolia), Mulethi (Glycyrrhiza glabra), two species of Tulsi (Ocimum species) and Green Tea (Camellia sinensis).

These herbs are mixed in carefully selected proportions keeping in mind their action as an immunity enhancer, sensory appeal, ease of preparation and acceptable palatability. The formula has been designed in such a way to achieve the maximum immune-boosting effect, said Jachak.