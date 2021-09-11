Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Immunity booster tea to be launched by NIPER Mohali by December
chandigarh news

Immunity booster tea to be launched by NIPER Mohali by December

Six locally available herbs, possessing potent immune-modulatory activity, have been used to make the immunity booster tea
By Hillary Victor, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 12:59 AM IST
The immunity booster tea, developed by NIPER Mohali, is soothing on the throat and can help the body fight seasonal flu problems as well. (Shutterstock)

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali, is all set to launch a herbal tea for boosting immunity by the end of this year.

Even though the product was developed in June last year by NIPER scientist and head of the department of natural products, Sanjay Jachak, more scientific information has been provided to show how the plants used in the formulation of the tea individually help in boosting immunity. The product is aimed at being used as a preventive remedy to tackle the coronavirus infection.

Director of NIPER, professor Dulal Panda, said, “We will be applying for the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence and we are hopeful of getting it by October end. Then we will be launching it in the market in collaboration with a tea company.”

Panda further said that the best part about the tea is there is no added sugar, which is helpful for diabetic people. The tea can be had three times a day, even by children and senior citizens without any problem. It is soothing on the throat and can help the body fight seasonal flu problems as well. He added that the tea is an in-house preparation using herbs collected/procured from within the NIPER medicinal plant garden on campus.

RELATED STORIES

Six locally available herbs, possessing potent immune-modulatory activity, have been used to make the tea. These include Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera), Giloe (Tinospora cordifolia), Mulethi (Glycyrrhiza glabra), two species of Tulsi (Ocimum species) and Green Tea (Camellia sinensis).

These herbs are mixed in carefully selected proportions keeping in mind their action as an immunity enhancer, sensory appeal, ease of preparation and acceptable palatability. The formula has been designed in such a way to achieve the maximum immune-boosting effect, said Jachak.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Suicide prevention in focus during discussion at Panjab University

Justice Verma to be sworn-in as Haryana lokayukta today

Robbery in Chandigarh’s Sector 27: Auto driver who stood guard for robbers nabbed

Enrol for IGNOU MBA programmes by Sept 30
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP