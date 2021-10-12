Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Improve facilities at Mohali ESI hospital: Lawyers’ body
chandigarh news

Improve facilities at Mohali ESI hospital: Lawyers’ body

The ESI scheme is a social security scheme for providing medical healthcare facilities to insured persons and their families
The lawyers’ body also sought all laboratory tests, including an in-house ultrasound facility, at the ESI Hospital, Mohali. (Representative image)
Updated on Oct 12, 2021 01:39 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

Members of the all-India lawyers’ association in collaboration with the district bar association on Monday took up the issue of insured workers covered under the employees’ state insurance (ESI) scheme at the time of their treatment in ESI hospital/ dispensaries in Mohali.

The ESI scheme is a social security scheme for providing medical healthcare facilities to insured persons and their families.

While addressing mediapersons, Manpreet Singh Chahal, president, district bar association, Mohali, and Bhag Singh Suhag, president, district bar association, Chandigarh, said the ESI hospital and dispensaries were currently working for only 6 hours from 8 am to 2 pm. They demanded that it should run 24X7. They also demanded that insured workers might be referred only to empanelled hospitals under the ESI scheme for a cashless medical facility instead of referring them to the Civil Hospital, Phase 6, Mohali, GMCH-32, Government Hospital-16 or PGI, Chandigarh.

They also asked for ensuring facilities of all laboratory tests, including an in-house ultrasound facility, at the ESI Hospital, Mohali. Vice-president of the all-India lawyers’ association, Jasbir Singh was also present.

