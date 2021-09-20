Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / In a first, garden based on Sikh scriptures set up at Moga's Patto Hira Singh village
chandigarh news

In a first, garden based on Sikh scriptures set up at Moga’s Patto Hira Singh village

The garden at Moga district’s Patto Hira Singh village has 6,000 trees, shrubs and plants of 58 species mentioned in Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book. This unique garden based on Sikh scriptures is expected to draw scientists, students, researchers and general masses because of its educational aspects
By HT Correspondent, Moga
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 01:39 AM IST
The garden based on Sikh scriptures at Patto Hira Singh village in Moga district. (HT photo)

A first-of-its-kind garden based on Sikh scriptures has been set up at Patto Hira Singh village in Moga district with a view to motivating people towards environmental conservation and preservation of traditional flora and fauna.

Nearly 6,000 trees, shrubs, crops, plants of around 58 species mentioned in the Sikh holy book, Guru Granth Sahib, have been planted in the garden named ‘Guru Granth Sahib Bagh’.

The garden has been set up by EcoSikh and it will be inaugurated on Monday.

Ravneet Singh, head of EcoSikh’s South-Asia unit, said the ‘Guru Granth Sahib Garden’ is has 58 species of trees and vegetation mentioned in the Guru Granth Sahib. The plants, shrubs, and trees have been meticulously planted with a related reference from Gurbani along with their meaning, he added.

“Patto Hira Singh village is believed to have been visited by four Sikh masters — Guru Nanak, Guru Hargobind, Guru Har Rai and Guru Gobind Singh. This unique garden is expected to draw scientists, students, researchers and general masses because of its educational aspects. It will show how the Sikh gurus and other spiritual teachers used nature and its diversity to teach important life lessons,” he added.

